Among the many things that the girl has reproached Friends (a lay prayer for Matthew Perry, please) highlights Joey's sexual predation. Not only because of his dog-in-heat incontinence and his treatment of women as objects, but because of the implausibility of someone effortlessly seducing, with a magic phrase: “How's that going?”

It has always seemed to me a symptom of serious reading misunderstanding that a comedy that has exaggeration and pantomime in its nature is accused of implausibility. To say that Friends does not reflect the life of the thirtysomethings of New York of their time is like accusing club puppets of not rigorously representing the relationships between the monarchy and the fauna of the forests. But, to get serious, it really strikes me that attention is only paid to some aspects (those that have to do with money and sex, basically) and others are omitted. Much more offensive to me is Joey's other trait: he is a compulsive eater who doesn't gain weight.

Joey spends the series gobbling in a way that would make Pantagruel cry. His diet rich in saturated fats and processed foods (he's not a gourmet, wow) would shorten a real person's life expectancy to 30 years. A real Joey would weigh 300 kilos and break the cholesterol and hypertension scales. He would be blind from diabetes and would drag his leg with gout pains from uric acid. And that was assuming he could get out of bed. And yet, no one is bothered by the fact that he swallows and swallows without having a little belly or a measly double chin.

I am alone in this indignation and in this envy. Now that the trays of nougat and roasts are opened for everyone to pass through, who could Joey be and with what rage I curse him.

