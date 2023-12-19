Some details of the letter presumably written by Rossella Cominotti have been made known: she wanted to be cremated

It's been two weeks since the death of Rossella Cominotti, the 53-year-old woman killed by her husband Alfredo Zenucchi, who was arrested a few hours later. According to what emerged, it seems that in the letter presumably written by the woman, she asks to be cremated. However, it does not give instructions on the place where the ashes must be scattered or preserved.

It was last December 6th when the small community of Mattarana of Carrodanonear La Spezia, was shocked by the discovery, in a room of the local Antica Locanda Luigina hotel, of a woman's body immersed in a pool of blood.

The victim was called Rossella Cominotti, she was 53 years old and in the previous days she had stayed there together with her husband, Alfredo Zenucchi who, untraceable, immediately became the number one suspect in the femicide.

The police were there immediately looking for manintercepting him a few hours later aboard his car, in Tuscany.

When questioned by the Carabinieri, Zenucchi suffered confessed of having committed his wife's crime, of having watched over her corpse for 36 hours and of having sought the courage to take one's own lifebut without success.

In fact, Alfredo declared to the investigators that the intention of the spouses was to “end it together, because we are tired of life“.

The man is currently locked up in the Massa Carrara prison.

Rossella Cominotti's letter

Inside the hotel room where the body of Rossella Cominotti was found, some were also found syringespresumably used for the consumption of narcotic substances, and a letter.

Letter which, according to Zenucchi, had been written by his wife Rossella and then signed by both.

To verify the truthfulness of the man's statements, the prosecutor's office has ordered a calligraphic expertise on the letter, the results of which are still unknown.

In the meantime, however, some have emerged details reported on the letter. Rossella would have written in it that her will was to be cremated where it was found.

Furthermore, he did not wish to receive any type of funeral rite. He would not specify, however, where his ashes were to be kept or whether they were to be scattered at all.

More will follow updates about this dramatic story.