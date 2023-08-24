The award-winning Colombian artist Karol G, in a recent interview, has expressed her desire to become a mother and start a new facet in her personal life.

“I want to have a family, you know, I want to have a family, I want to be a mom and I think now the time is getting closer,” the ‘TQG’ interpreter told Rolling Stone magazine.

Of all the achievements that the popular “Bichota” has achieved so far, she indicates that it is time to make a stop to music and focus on forming a family.

In this regard, the large number of fans that Karol G has have begun to link her statements about motherhood with the possibility that it is the singer Feid who is finally encouraged to live this experience.

Currently, the singer of great musical successes such as “Provenza” or the most recent “My ex was right” has been seen accompanied at various times by the Colombian artist, so many associate this approach with a possible romance.

Despite the fact that neither of them has yet made this fact official or confirmed, the truth is that the Medellín-born artist has been growing professionally in the urban genre in recent years and this has been satisfactory for her to achieve important recognitions.

Karol G will have his own record label

On the other hand, Karol G recently decided to terminate the contract he had with the Universal Music Latino label to give way to Universal Music Group, a company that will now be in charge of the songs coming out with his own record label of the interpreter of ‘Tusa’, which is called Bichota Records.