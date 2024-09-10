Shocking revelations from the American singer and actress in a recent interview in which she spoke openly about herself and some doubts and problems, especially existential ones. Selena Gomez he declared during a long interview with ‘Vanity Fair’ details of his personal life that the public did not know.

Gomez opened up completely touching on topics related to her career and other more personal ones from her life. She talked about her special bond with producer Benny Blanco. In this relationship, she said, how she has “never felt so loved” but how, at the same time, she has to live a difficult reality due to her health problems.

Some problems prevent her from having a pregnancy. “I have many medical complications that would put my life and that of the baby at risk,” Gomez explained. The singer, who recently entered the prestigious ‘billionaires club’ together with her friend and colleague Taylor Swift, thanks to the success of her cosmetics line and her brilliant career in the world of music and cinema, has been working practically since she was a child. We are talking about a very well-known name, forever entered into the history of the small and big screen, as well as music.

Her talent, expressed between television, music and cinema, has allowed her to emerge in the showbiz globally. Her latest film, “Emilia Perez,” was presented at the Cannes Film Festival. At 32, Selena says she is satisfied, although she still wants to become a mother. Gomez revealed that she cannot carry a pregnancy to term.

I’ve never said this before, but I can’t have children naturally. My health condition would put both me and the baby in danger. It’s been something I’ve had to deal with painfully for a long time.

The singer and actress lives with the wolf. This is an autoimmune disease that led her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017. Not exactly an easy condition to deal with as time goes by. In 2022, Selena Gomez made it public that she suffers from bipolar disorder, a very different but equally important problem in everyday life. Despite everything, however, Selena does not give up on her dream of becoming a mother.