The pain and agony of Elisa Pierangioli’s father, the 40-year-old mother who died 20 days after giving birth, from an infection

Unfortunately, those family members are days of great grief and sadness Elisa Pierangioli they are living. The 40-year-old who came to the province of Grosseto, but who had moved to Palermo for love and who wanted to become a mother.

The family is now looking for just that the truth comes out. The victim’s father, who is also a city councilor, wanted to talk about his pain and what he wants to do. Louis Pierangioli in an interview with The Tyrrhenian Seahe said:

Until I meet my son-in-law I don’t want to point the finger at anything or anyone, but in what happened to my daughter there are some aspects to clarify. On admission to her facility, her conditions were good, the hospital certified them.

Elisa Pierangioli had moved to Palermo for love after the wedding, in 2018. Since then the couple has tried to give birth to a child, but there have always been some abortions. Until 10 months ago.

That pregnancy seemed to be enough Calm. Both the mother and the baby she was carrying seemed to be fine. About 20 days ago, she went to the hospital of Palermoto give birth.

The doctors decided to refer her to a cesarean. The woman continued to complain of severe discomfort in her belly, but according to the doctors she was fine. Indeed they gave the resignation to both the mother and her daughter.

The torment of the family members of Elisa Pierangioli

The same evening Elisa’s husband called i again rescuedas his wife’s condition worsened. After the second hospitalization in Messina, the doctors discover that she was actually suffering from an infection and with her, also the daughter.

Doctors immediately submit them to care of the case. The baby gets better, but the mother doesn’t, unfortunately until the sad epilogue. On the morning of Thursday 20 April, Elisa’s heart ached stopped beating forever. Louis Pierangioli in concluding his interview he said: