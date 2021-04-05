Erika Lust once imagined that she could make the revolution from pornography. She was still a Political Science student in Stockholm when she came to Alicante on a scholarship to learn Spanish. In 2000, fascinated by what seemed like an avant-garde city, she decided to live in Barcelona and that change caused by a language and a new country led her to start working in the making of porn films from a feminist perspective. This intervention, which occurs in a sustained but still minority way in alternative adult film production, was defined by the philosopher Paul Preciado as “the assault on the editing room”.

If the relationship that women establish with pornography has been limited to representation, The Spanish philosopher thinks of the post-porn category to group that moment where sectors that were pure instruments of male sexual pleasure enter the production of pornography because they understand that “the audiovisual industry is the political editing room where public sexuality is invented, produced and disseminated as a visible image.”

Preciado identifies a critical mass of filmmakers, including Lust, in whom she perceives the remnant of a seemingly archaic idea of ​​transgression. Far from being a taboo, discourses on sexuality today encourage an incitement to experience. It is in the action, in the “alchemy that occurs between a critical discourse and the practices of pleasure production” that Preciado projects a platform to crack the pharmacopornographic logic of capitalism. Preciado considers pornography the preferred language of power today and for this reason it is necessary to invade that language to turn it into a tool of emancipation.

The academic Mariela Solana refers to Lust’s cinema as an example of Judith Butler’s notion of subversion, thought of as “an effective and achievable cultural practice”. Butler understands that “the subversion will be carried out within the terms of the law, through the options that appear when the law turns against itself and produces unexpected permutations of itself” For the Swedish director, pornography is an ideological notion, a territory that women preferred to discard from an essentialist perspective. In a context where feminism disputes the language of politics and disarms the assigned places, it seems essential to speak with a woman who approaches pornography from feminism, which generates a cinema where scenes of explicit sex are filmed by female cameramen. What reading of the image can be constructed, then, from this participation in a scenario that has always been named in terms of the masculine?

Erika Lust responds to Ñ from Barcelona and excited as one of the protagonists of this irruption in porn that creates another epistemological field, other statements about sexuality.

–When you became an alternative porn film director, you decided to get involved in that world to change it. Is occupying the spaces that always belonged to men a way of taking power?

–Creating content that challenges traditional rhetoric on gender roles and sexuality is a vital catalyst for change and I believe that by making pornography that more carefully represents human sexuality, it is possible to subvert many of the pernicious beliefs associated with pleasure feminine. I define myself as a feminist and my feminist values ​​are included in my films, but I like more to call what I do independent film for adults. Talking about feminist porn implies referring to a very diverse community. I want to correct a deficiency that I see in traditional porn. There are not enough women and LGBTQ + and BIPOC people behind the camera bringing their own perspective to films to get a wider audience to identify with them. I want them to fill main roles as producers, directors, screenwriters because I want pornography to change, and the truth is that this change can benefit all types of audiences, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.

– Could we think that pornography is a space that women were rarely interested in contesting, as if it was difficult for them to imagine it as their own space?

“For years, we were told that pornography would not or should not arouse us.” But I don’t think women didn’t consume porn before. I think many did it without expressing it publicly. There is a lot of talk about female sexuality and more openly about sexuality in general, but women’s sexual liberation still has a long way to go. The conversation generated around mainstream pornography has revealed other alternatives such as that of XConfessions, Lust Cinema, Else Cinema, or in the Store by Erika Lust. Women want sex where they can be reflected; where they have a sexual agency and are subjects of desire that they interact with their sexual partners in respectful conditions and that do not make them feel bad about their bodies. Now is our time to tell the world that our pleasure is importantand.

– At some point you said that pornography can help women to carry out their sexual revolution. Does the discourse on sex condition more than it liberates?

– At no point in her education does a girl learn about pleasure. No one tells you about the different types of orgasms you can have. Most girls grow up feeling embarrassed about touching themselves and end up not knowing anything about their own body.. We grow up without knowing what we like, how to please ourselves, or how to ask for what we want. We are always taught that our pleasure is secondary. That is why with other women and queer people we have entered the adult industry to show that everyone’s pleasure is equally important and that there is much more diversity in sex than what PornHub teaches us. Knowledge is power always and sharing experiences and knowledge about diverse sexualities is a path to liberation.

– Pornography is questioned for its fragmentation, for thinking of the body as parts that fulfill functions. In your films, the construction of a narrative, the image, the acting matters. Do you think that in some way you are thinking of a pornography that subjective the characters?

–Yes, my films promote a positive attitude towards sex without the shame of being openly sexual and sexually autonomous, too “provocative” or “indecent.” With my films I want to portray fun sexual relationships, where consent is clearly shown and both women and Non-binary men and people own their own pleasure and are in charge of what they do with their bodies, whether the movie is romantic or kinky. When I think of sex, I don’t just mean the act, but the whole experience, from seduction to intimacy. Sex is not limited to penetration, to the genitals. I want to capture the chemistry between the performers, their bodies touching and the evolution of their sensations. I let them have sex that is organic and natural for them. I want to confront pornography that focuses on sexual athleticism to focus on eroticism within human relationships.

