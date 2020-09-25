Restaurants and bars in the Aix-Marseille metropolis will be closed from Saturday September 26. A decision by the executive to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Marseille restaurateurs and cafetiers met on Friday, September 25 in front of the commercial court at the appeal of the Union of Trades and Hotel Industries (Umih). They denounce the closure of bars and cafes announced in Marseille and Aix-en-Provence by the government, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Some protesters came in kitchen clothes with pots and pans to voice their anger. Najla slaps with a wooden spoon, she opened a small restaurant barely a year ago: “Me, my restaurant has twenty seats, so we respect all the measures that we have been asked to respect: frost, a meter between each table … I do not see how my restaurant will create a cluster of Covid with barely twenty seats. “

We took confinement, we saw the strikes, we saw a lot of problems in recent monthsNajla, a restaurateurto franceinfo

The total closure is also incomprehensible for Slavika, who runs a restaurant in Aix-en-Provence. According to her, the exceptional aid announced by the state to support the sector will not be enough: “I don’t want to be paid. I don’t want state aid. I want to be allowed to work. My employees are going to be paid 80% unemployed. This sum should have been allocated to the hospital to strengthen the resources of the hospital and not for us. “ In the crowd, many do not want to lower the curtain. Some are even preparing to resist. “We have families and we imagine losing everything, assures Laurent, owner of several restaurants in Marseille. Between that and catching the Covid, I prefer to continue working. We are not going to let ourselves be killed without doing anything. Marseille is the start of the national revolt. “

This “revolt” is also supported by unions and inter-professional associations. But no question of derogating from the law explains Philippe Korcia, president of the Union for the companies of Bouches-du-Rhône: “No disobedience at the state level. We respect what has been decided by the government. We respect all the measures because we are Republicans. We are not thugs.”

With elected officials, he hopes to be heard by the Minister of Health, visiting Friday at the hospital of Timone and in the prefecture. The closure order will in any case be challenged by an appeal filed by the President of the Region, Renaud Muselier, at the administrative court.

In Marseille, restaurateurs are resisting: listen to the report by Mathilde Vinceneux