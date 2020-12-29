Is the UK still “united”? Since Brexit and the agreement signed between Brussels and London, the question of the reunification of Ireland has been revived. In this country divided in two, for almost a hundred years, the North Irish have voted against Brexit by 56% and are now wondering if it is not time to leave London to join Dublin and the Republic of Ireland. Among the latter, Martin Mc Keown, member of the Republican Socialist Party, met in Newry, Northern Ireland, just between Belfast and Dublin.

At the age of 19, Martin lost an arm in an attack on a British military base. Seen from England, he is therefore considered a terrorist. “That’s how they define me, but for me and my people, I’m a freedom fighter”, explains the former activist in the rain, in front of the old British barracks which stands in the middle of the village.

“This is where they were based. Helicopters took off there every nine minutes, day and night. For us, it is a constant reminder of British oppression.” Martin Mc Keown to franceinfo

However, these soldiers left the scene in 1998 after a thirty-year conflict between unionists and nationalists, which left nearly 3,500 dead. Since the “Good Friday” agreement, the North Irish have been free to leave the UK. Brexit has just accelerated the process. “I am sure that in the next ten years Ireland will be united, Martin insists. Everything is going in this direction: the demography in the North of the island for example! Currently there are as many nationalists as there are unionists, but in the next five years the nationalists will be more numerous. “ “And then, he continues, Brexit has created a lot of disaffection on the union side, which increases the number of people who are for reunification. It’s inevitable.”

Indeed, the opinion is indeed more and more favorable. Politically, too, the scales are in favor of one and the same Ireland. With, in hollow, the masked expression of a feeling of revenge against the British? No, assures Martin Mc Keown.

“What good? Revenge, what would it change? I want peace I want my island to unite in peace.” Martin Mc Keown to franceinfo

“There were a lot of deaths, a lot of suffering on both sides, I don’t want us to relive that, Martin concludes. We need to discuss this now to make sure it never happens again. “ And if we needed proof that Martin has nothing against the English: two of his children are studying in England. He himself is a supporter of the Liverpool football team. But his history, his culture, make him feel 100% Irish.