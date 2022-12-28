Mexico. The tragic death of the influencer Ali Spice has shocked her family and friends and it is her father who raises her voice to ask that the authorities do her job; “I only ask that justice be done,” he says.

Ali Spice, whose real name was Alexandra Dulin, was a Tik Tok celebrity, she was 21 years old. and lost his life in mid-December in Florida. The Fox Orlando portal announced the event on the 13th of the current month and two more people died with it.

In various news portals it is shared that Ali’s father is asking for justice in the case of the unfortunate death of his daughter: “It’s still not real. We still have moments of disbelief. I just want to see justice.”

Ali Spice’s death would have been caused by a car accident that they have classified as a “hit and run”.

Ali Spice. Instagram photo

According to reports, the Florida State Highway Patrol (PCF) reported that the driver of a Toyota Tacoma drove in the wrong direction on State Road 44 on Sunday, December 11, around two in the morning.

The person driving caused the vehicle to crash into the car containing Ali and his friends, including Devin Perkin, who was Ali’s boyfriend, 21 years old.

Ali Spice, who was originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, She became known on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch for sharing content related to lifestyle, fashion, travel, and even dance routines.