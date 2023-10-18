“Someone could and should have done more”: the heartbroken words of the sister of Concetta Marruocco, the woman killed by her ex-husband in the Marche region

The sister of is distraught with pain and anger Concetta Marruocco, the 53-year-old woman who was killed by her ex-husband in Cerreto D’Esi in the night between Friday and Saturday. Interviewed by La Vita in Diretta, the woman declared that she certainly could have done more to prevent what she defines as a real massacre from happening.

Concetta on the right, her sister on the left

The autopsy on the body of Concetta Marruocco was carried out at the Torrette hospital in Ancona by the medical examiner appointed by the prosecutor’s office of the Marche capital, Dr. Francesco Paolo Busardò.

The woman, a 53-year-old nurse who worked at the Matelica hospital, lost her life at the hands of her ex-husbandthe 53-year-old metalworker Franco Panariello.

The man broke into the house where the woman lived with her daughter in Cerreto D’Esi, in the night between last Friday and Saturday. At the height of an argument, she grabbed a knife that she had with her and vented all her madness on her defenseless ex-spouse.

The autopsy examination confirmed that Concetta received 40 stab woundsmany of them on the left side.

The torment of Concetta Marruocco’s sister

Interviewed by Life Livethe sister di Concetta told all his pain and anger for what happened.

He defined his ex-brother-in-law as a “beast”, who he had always been violent towards his wife and children.

The woman then spoke of a true massacre of which his sister was the victim.

His fear, then, is that of the possibility that Panariello has abused of Concetta even on the night of the crime, given that hers underwear they were cut.

To the journalist’s question about previous meetings between Concetta and Franco, she confirmed that the thing had occurred in two occasionsthat the bracelet hadn’t worked and that he knew full well he couldn’t get closer.

Finally, he reiterated the fact that someone could have done something more to prevent his sister from dying. In particular she referred to a neighbor and ad a friend of Panarielloto whom the latter had confided that he wanted to kill his ex, but who in any case did nothing more than kick him out of his house.