Marcus Pestana has been a member of the PSDB since its foundation and is an ally of Rodrigo Pacheco; he is the 1st politician to hold office

The new executive director of IFI (Independent Tax Institution), Marcus Pestanasays that his role at the head of the body will be “root” the work of the entity in the analytical process of the National Congress. Away from the criticism for being the first politician to hold the position, of a technical nature, he says that his background can be useful to expand the work of the institution.

“I want to root the IFI in the analytical process of the National Congress and I will do this by dialoguing with politicians“, said Pestana, in an interview with Power360.

Despite being linked to the Senate, the former congressman’s plan is to make the institution an entity that recurrently takes information to deputies and senators. “Ideally, the Chamber also embraces the IFI and that it is an institution of the National Congress, although installed in the Federal Senate“, he said.

The IFI was created in 2016 by articulation of former senators José Serra It is Tasso Jereissati, both from the PSDB. Until the beginning of the month, Pestana was also a member of the party. He was one of the founders in the 1980s.

Like the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), Pestana also built his political career in Minas Gerais. It was in the State that they created the political alliance they have today. Under IFI rules, the Executive Director is always appointed by the President of the Senate. There are two other vacancies for directors.

Here are the vacancies and who is responsible for each nomination:

Marcus Pestana executive director – appointed by the president of the Senate;

executive director – appointed by the president of the Senate; Vilma Pinto director – appointed by the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission);

director – appointed by the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission); Director (vacant position) – appointed by the CTFC (Commission for Transparency, Governance, Inspection and Control and Consumer Protection).

Each appointment has a term of 4 years. Marcus Pestana has not yet been questioned by the Senate plenary, which will have the final word on his acceptance as executive director.

Dialogue

Marcus Pestana refutes the criticism that the fact that he is a politician can lead to a loss in the shield that the position should have.

“It is a false perception. During my 36 years of public life, deputies and political leaders say that I was very intellectual. Technicians say I’m too political. There is a technical dimension and a political dimension. See the minister’s negotiation [da Fazenda, Fernando] Haddad with the heads of Powers to reach a political consensus“, he said.

In this way, the former toucan intends to meet with party leaders in the Chamber and Senate to share with them the work that the IFI does, with the aim of assisting in the process of analysis and internal decisions.

“I have no doubt that I will be able to reach more congressmen [do que acontece hoje]. It is a very high quality material that I always read [como deputado]. But I know she was in the minority. I will do an intense work with the leaders of the House and Senate so that they know and strengthen the work of the IFI“, he declared.

Another point that Pestana intends to change is the agency’s budget. Today, there are 3 directors and 4 analysts that make up the team. He wants to increase and cites institutions of the same nature from other countries as a reference.

“My role will be to take the legacy of Felipe Salto and Vilma and make a leap in quality. Structuring the technical, technological and budgetary resources team“, he stated.

Its north will be an OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) document. Here’s the full (1 MB, in English). “It is impressive the weight that certain IFIs have in some countries. With a structure of 70, 80 people, they manage to guide the debate within the Legislative“, he said.

“More political action”

Unlike the last economists who passed through the function, Pestana is more active in politics than in the research area.

The current director Vilma da Conceição Pinto has experience in economics, with an emphasis on public finance, lecturing mainly on the following topics: tax collection, tax reform, fiscal responsibility and public deficit. read here her resume.

Felipe Salto, the 1st to hold the position, also collects research and specializations in his curriculum, with few passages in his political career. He left office in April 2022, when there were a few months left before the end of his term, due to the invitation to take over the secretary of Finance in São Paulo. read here Salto’s curriculum.

With that, Rodrigo Pacheco signed an act for director Daniel Couri to temporarily take over the duties. Couri, however, was named secretary of the Ministry of Planning and Budget.

The president of the Senate could have nominated someone for the vacancy since November 30, when Salto’s term ended. But he didn’t. Therefore, Vilma, who was also a director and was the only member of the Board of Directors, currently holds the position of executive director.

Read Marcus Pestana’s resume:

Special Advisor for Institutional Relations at the Brazilian Association of Health Plans, Brasília (Jan.2020 — Jul.2022)

Collaboration in formulating the supplementary health sector’s strategic agenda, institutional relationship with the Ministry of Health, the National Health Agency and the National Congress, monitoring the evolution of the sector’s legal and regulatory frameworks.

Special Advisor for Institutional Relations at the National Supplementary Health Federation, Brasília (Jan.2020 — Jun.2021)

Collaboration in formulating the supplementary health sector’s strategic agenda, institutional relationship with the Ministry of Health, the National Health Agency and the National Congress, monitoring the evolution of the sector’s legal and regulatory frameworks.

Special Advisor to the President at BIOMM S/A, Brasília (May.2019—Jun.2022)

Collaboration in the formulation of company consolidation strategies, focused on the production of biologicals, with shares listed on the stock exchange; support for overcoming bottlenecks and relationship with the Ministry of Health, Anvisa and the National Congress.

Consultant at the Network of Political Actions for Sustainability, Brasília (Mar.2019—Oct.2019)

Organization of events and seminars, collaboration in the planning of lines of action and formulation of proposals aimed at sustainable development. Relationship with the National Congress and the Federal Government.

Director at Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices, São Paulo (Mar.2021—Dec.2022)

Participation in meetings of the company’s advisory board with presentations and debates on the economic, social, political and sectoral scenario to support the company’s decision-making process.

Federal Deputy in the Chamber of Deputies, Brasília (Feb.2011 — Jan.2019)

Member of the Security, Health and Family and Finance and Taxation Committees during the eight years in office.

Rapporteur for the MP on Ore Royalties (CFEM), for the 2017 LDO and for the new governance framework for Pension Funds, among others.

Vice-president of the Special Commission for Social Security Reform (2017), member of 4 Special Commissions for Political Reform (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017).

Elected the best Brazilian deputy in the modernization and competitiveness ranking organized by VEJA Magazine and the State University of Rio de Janeiro.

State Secretary of Health at SES/Government of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte

Leadership of the MG Health Secretariat and four related foundations in the conception, planning, implementation and evaluation of sectorial public policies, with structuring and transforming programs such as Saúde em Casa, PROHOSP, Farmácia de Minas, Viva Vida, Regulatory and Regionalization System , Strengthening of Intermunicipal Consortia, partnerships with the private sector for the production of biological medicines, recognized nationally and internationally.

President of the National Council of Health Secretaries – CONASS, Brasília (Mar.2005 — Mar.2006)

Leadership of the collegiate of health secretaries for the construction of strategies and sectoral actions of the states of the federation, with intense participation in the Tripartite Commission, deliberative body of the SUS alongside the Ministry of Health and the representation of Brazilian municipalities.

State Deputy in the State Assembly of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte (Mar.2010 — Dec.2010)

He spent most of his term licensed as State Secretary of Health. He presented the SUS Structuring Law in Minas Gerais, among other initiatives.

Executive Secretary at the Ministry of the Environment (Jan.2002 — Aug.2002)

Executive coordination of the Ministry’s actions, active interface with the National Water Agency and IBAMA, chairing meetings of the National Council for the Environment and the National Council for Water Resources, coordinating the organization of the International Meeting for Sustainable Development – ​​Rio+10. Member of the Energy Crisis Management Committee.

Chief of Staff at Ministry of Communications, Brasília (Mar.1999 — Dec.2001)

Support for the actions of the minister and the ministerial team with an active interface with Anatel and the Post Office, actively participating in the formulation of intervention guidelines in the regulatory framework for post-privatization telecommunications, the new Mass Communication Law, the new Regulatory Framework for postal sector, in the implementation of community radios and in studies for an industrial policy and scientific and technological development of the sector. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Correios.

Head and Deputy Secretary for Planning and General Coordination of Minas Gerais at SEPLAN/Government of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte (Jan.1995 — Dec.1998)

General coordination of the government leading the conception of the Integrated Development Plan of Minas Gerais, the PPAG, the LDOs and the Budget Laws of the period. Chairman of the Board of Budgetary and Financial Programming, responsible for budget execution. Leadership of the State Reform process and management of the international lines of financing contracted with the IBRD and the OECF. Intense participation in the privatization of state banks CREDIREAL and BEMGE.

Municipal Secretary of Government at the City Hall of Juiz de Fora, Juiz de Fora (jan.1993 — mar.1994)

General coordination of government actions in support of the mayor and direct management of civil defense policies, consumer protection, relationship with the legislature, defense of the rights of people with disabilities, social communication.

University professor at the Faculty of Economics and Administration of the Federal University of Juiz de Fora, Juiz de Fora (September 1989 – Dec1994)

Professor of Brazilian Economy, Economic Policy and Programming and Introduction to Economics I, with recognized efficiency due to the subsequent performance of students. Founding and effective member of the Economic Research Center. The dismissal took place in 2019, after a long period of assignments for the performance of various public functions described above.

Alderman at the City Council of Juiz de Fora, Juiz de Fora (jan.1982 — dec.1988)

Legislative production mainly on budgetary, tax, urban and social public policy issues. He was leader of the municipal mayor in 1988. He coordinated the commission to monitor the works of the National Constituent Assembly, installed in 1987.

Counselor at – Various Institutions, Juiz de Fora, Belo Horizonte and Brasília (jan.1983 — dec.2010)

Throughout his career, he was a member of the Juiz de Fora Municipal Department of Water and Sewage and the State Council for Housing and Sanitation, the State Council for Science and Technology, the State Council for the Environment, the State Council for Energy, the Board of Directors of GASMIG, Board of Directors of the Economic Development Company of Minas Gerais, Board of Directors of the Post Office, National Council for the Environment, National Council for Water Resources, Tripartite Commission of SUS.

What is the IFI

The IFI was created in November 2016 and is an institution of the Federal Senate to disseminate estimates for fiscal and budgetary scenarios, in addition to analyzing and measuring events and fiscal variables in the country.

The institution is managed by a board of directors, composed of 3 members. The president of the Senate appoints the executive director; the Commission for Transparency, Governance, Inspection and Control and Consumer Defense appoints 1 director; and the Economic Affairs Committee appoints another director.