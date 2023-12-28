Two Paraguayan teenage tourists, aged 14 and 16, were stabbed at New York's Grand Central station, on the island of Manhattan, on Christmas morning (Monday, 25).

A meal by the young women's family at a restaurant in the food court was interrupted at 11:25 am by “Steven Hutcherson” (real name Esteban Esono-Asue, 36 years old), who, shouting “I want all the white people dead “, stuck a knife in the back of the 16-year-old girl. When the family tried to escape, he also stabbed the youngest in the leg.

Employees of the restaurant, Tartinery, described the events in a police report to which the New York Times had access.

The Paraguayan family was already there when he arrived. When an official asked Esono-Asue to leave, he said he would “leave, [pois] I don't want the white man to catch you” (he's black). Afterwards, the man asked another employee to sit him at a table, as he wanted to make an order. The employee accepted and served him a glass of water.

Esono-Asue commented that “I don't want to sit with black people, I want to sit with white people” (the original word is “crackers”, a derogatory term for white people in the US). But he didn't sit down for long, soon getting up and attacking the family with a knife he had in his pocket.

The teenagers were taken to Bellevue Hospital, which said their injuries were not life-threatening. The oldest, however, had a punctured lung, which collapsed.

The attacker was arrested in the Bronx neighborhood and will be charged with attempted murder, bodily harm, hate crime, illegal possession of a weapon and endangering children. He would have mental problems and has already had 17 police arrests.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which manages the Grand Central subway and rail station, said this type of occurrence is rare in New York.