Question: I am 25 years old and I had sex with my girlfriend for the first time two weeks ago. For the first time I stayed for 20 or 25 minutes before ejaculation. After this it took 45 minutes for another erection to happen, but I fell again in minutes. I want a good sex life so why should I take Viagra?

answer: You do not need to take Viagra or any other tablet. The description of your first orgasm is satisfactory.

