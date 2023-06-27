The celebration of something improbable. This is how Bernardo Arévalo, the center-left candidate who will contest the presidency of Guatemala on August 20 with former first lady Sandra Torres, defined his surprise move to the second round of the elections in the Central American country on Monday. Behind the shock the candidate and the followers of his party to see how the Seed Movement was against all odds the second most voted, this 64-year-old sociologist, PhD in Philosophy and Social Anthropology decided to return to the place where it all began to thank his followers, the majority young.

“People didn’t believe that Guatemalans could say ‘already to corruption.’ They did not believe that we Guatemalans had the determination to say ‘enough’ to the corrupt economic elite. They did not believe that Guatemalans had the ability to maintain hope and dream of a dignified future, with a fair future, with a democracy with social justice, with a democracy of honest people, but yesterday we surprised them,” he harangued to cheers. of his followers in the Plaza de la Constitución, the place where the citizen spring was born, the anti-corruption protests of 2015 that became one of the germs of the Seed Movement.

The rise in the polls of this party that questions the traditional ways of doing politics is one of the keys to understanding the moment of hope that part of the country is experiencing after Sunday’s elections. That day, close to two million Guatemalans left their homes to vote with the intention of standing up to a system co-opted by corruption and that in recent years has launched a hunt against critical and uncomfortable voices such as judges, prosecutors, activists, human rights defenders and journalists. To the nearly 650,000 citizens who supported the Seed Movement, mainly in urban areas, in what has been called the “dignity vote”, we must add those who opted for the “punishment vote”: the more than 956,000 people who voted null and the 385,000 who voted white as a sign of rejection of a system that does not represent them after a campaign marked by allegations of fraud and the exclusion of three leading candidates.

The candidates expelled by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) —Thelma Cabrera, the Mayan leader of the leftist Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples, Roberto Arzú, of the right-wing Podemos, and Carlos Pineda, a farmer with no previous political experience who became very popular thanks to mainly to networks like TikTok—, called on their followers to invalidate their vote in protest and that option became the most voted for by Guatemalans: 17.3% of those who went to the polls chose it, compared to to the 4.1% who chose to invalidate their vote in 2019.

“The people gave us a lesson: how to use democratic means to express their rejection of a system that excluded candidates and at the same time open up a new opportunity for change for Guatemala,” says political scientist Ricardo Saénz, who is an affiliate of the Seed Movement. , a progressive party that obtained almost 12% of the preferences of those who came out to vote. By voting for the party that has a green sprout as its logo, people are saying that, although there is patronage and vote buying, “we have dignity and we are going to defend it,” says Irma Alicia Velásquez, a Maya-Quiché journalist and anthropologist who He was in the founding group of the movement.

The seed of the Seed Movement

Velásquez appears in a photo wearing a pink cap and a huipil holding a sign with several colleagues that reads “Grupo Semilla.” The image, which was taken during the 2015 protests when Guatemalans were excited about the fight undertaken by the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity (CICIG), has been on the internet these days in memory of those days in which they dreamed with which it was possible to fight the corruption that corrodes everything in Guatemala.

Those days are key to the formation of the Seed Movement, although as a party it did not take shape until two years later, between 2017 and 2018, as a force promoted by intellectuals and young professionals outraged by the traditional ways of doing politics. But to find the germ of the collective, one must go back even further —20 years specifically— to the talks between two intellectuals, the sociologist and professor Edelberto Torres Rivas and the economist Juan Alberto Fuentes Knight, according to Velasquez. In 2003, both summoned “the thinking and democratic left willing to transform the country.”

The group grew organically to formulate a critical and propositional analysis, recalls the Quetzaltenango-born anthropologist. In 2015, after participating in the marches, “we decided that in order to move the great iniquities of race, class and gender we had to enter the institutional framework,” she points out. Although the movement arises in the capital and among privileged sectors with access to education, Velásquez assures that the group was aware that they had to contribute to a country where 60% of the population lives below the poverty line.

The leap into politics came later and accelerated with the state repression of the 2020 protests, when the group was aware that it had to seek new ways of expressing its weariness, as happened on Sunday at the polls. “With their vote, the people are saying ‘enough’ to the failed government of Jimmy Morales and the repressive government of Alejandro Giammattei, to corruption, but above all it is a response to the Cacif [Comité Coordinador de Asociaciones Agrícolas, Comerciales, Industriales y Financieras]: his time is coming to an end”, he says in an interview with EL PAÍS. By this he refers to what Guatemalans call the ‘pacto de corruptos’, the informal alliance of politicians, bureaucratic elites and businessmen who protect each other to maintain power.

In the 2019 elections, Semilla won seven deputies, but two of the members of that bench left the party. Those who remained then were the now presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo, Samuel Pérez, Lucrecia Hernández Mack, Román Castellanos and Ligia Hernández. With five votes and his conviction not to establish alliances with politicians questioned for corruption, Semilla has not had a great impact on the decisions of a Congress where laws are approved with 81 votes.

But their position of opposition and their strategy of exposing irregularities, monitoring and raising positions at conjunctural moments was echoed on social networks, such as when during the solemn session for the Bicentennial of Independence they raised posters to demand the resignation of President Giammattei. After the elections this Sunday, the panorama in Congress will change considerably for the bloc. According to preliminary data, they will have 24 representatives in a legislature that will be controlled by 40 deputies from the ruling Vamos party, followed by 27 from Sandra Torres’ National Unity of Hope (UNE).

Other ways of doing politics

During the campaign, Semilla has also shown a new way of doing politics. Their actions have been largely digital, and their fundraising has been as creative as it is irreverent: they have sold packets of coffee donated to them by one of their candidates, organized pizza and beer dinners, created a street podcast, and projected messages like “let the people decide , not the Cacif” on the facade of the Guatemalan Chamber of Industry.

The congresswoman elected from Semilla Elena Motta celebrates this Monday the passage to the second round in the Plaza de la Constitución. Moises Castillo (Associated Press/LaPresse)

“We had little money and we said: ‘Okay, let’s go buy fabric and paints in Dollarcity,” the representative-elect for Semilla Andrea Reyes, a 32-year-old lawyer who studied at the Rafael Landívar private university, told EL PAÍS. With these materials, they made several banners that were hung on the catwalks of the city, which stood out among the vinyl billboards of the other parties.

Reyes considers herself a daughter of the Plaza where the 2015 demonstrations arose. On one of those afternoons of massive concentrations in front of the Government Palace, she met Samuel Pérez Álvarez, other Landívar students and one of the figures who later founded Semilla . Pérez, who is 31 years old today, has been a deputy since 2019 and was re-elected for a new term. As a new congresswoman, Reyes intends to influence to change the conditions of a country in which, during the pandemic, thousands of people like her father were left to die due to lack of adequate care. “They even stole the mattresses where people were going to die,” she says.

The challenges for the second round

For Irma Alicia Velásquez, Semilla’s progress is a sign that young people are tired of having to migrate to progress. Faced with this, many have chosen political participation. Among the challenges that the party will have in view of the second round on August 20, is reaching rural areas, where the UNE candidate, Sandra Torres, has strong support, partly because the population still remembers the aid she gave as First Lady in areas traditionally abandoned by the State.

“Sandra Torres set up the Social Cohesion Council between 2008 and 2012 and launched to implement public policies that cannot be denied. The conditional transfers did reach people in the short period, which worked well, the open schools and food distribution programs that had a positive effect, especially in rural areas in extreme poverty”, indicates the political scientist Ricardo Sáenz. “But that was over ten years ago. Since then, Torres has done what was necessary to maintain control of the game from her, ”he adds.

Another challenge, according to Sáenz, is that Arévalo will not only have to face Torres alone, but other powers that will support her because she is considered the candidate who maintains the status quo. “ANDIt is highly probable that these structures of [el partido oficialista] Come on, public resources and all those interested in preserving impunity and corruption ally to support Torres in the face of this vote of dignity in favor of Bernardo Arévalo ”, he points out. And he warns of possible risks of criminalizing Semilla, as was seen in the first round with candidates who were leading.

As strong points of the Seed Movement, Sáenz highlights the direct contact with citizens during the campaign, as well as the use of social networks and the freshness of a young candidacy. And, although he presents it as a fight between David and Goliath for the resources available to each party, the political scientist is optimistic about Semilla’s options: “I think they are in a position to change the course of Guatemala’s history.”

