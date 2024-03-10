Portagallo elections: who are the candidates and what are the possible scenarios

Polls have opened in Portugal, which is going to the polls for early legislative elections following the resignation of socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa, in a vote that could establish the newfound far-right influence for the first time since the Carnation Revolution, 50 years ago. The 10.8 million voters are called to choose the political direction of their country, after the end of the nine-year Costa era. And even if the polls give a slight advantage to the right, they project a scenario without absolute majorities, where pacts will be essential to form a government and the far right – to which the corruption scandals of recent months have put the wind in its sails – it could have a key role as the third most voted force.

These elections come just over two years after the previous ones, because Costa's third mandate, even though it was supposed to be the most stable because it had an absolute majority, it was halved. Portugal plunged into a political crisis on November 7, after a series of arrests and searches led to the indictment of Costa's chief of staff and of his Minister of Infrastructure for influence peddling. Costa resigned, announcing that he would not seek a new mandate to lead the country. And the president of Portugal, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, has chosen to call early elections to resolve the political crisis.

Today's vote will mark the debut of the two main candidates in the running. Costa's resignation in fact led to the election of a new socialist leader, Pedro Nuno Santos, who just a year earlier had resigned as Minister of Infrastructure, involved in the controversy over a compensation of 500,000 euros paid by the airline TAP to an administrator. Santos, considered combative and the face of the most left wing of the Socialist Party, lowered his tone during the campaign to accommodate all sectors of the party and also appeal to the centrist electorate; and now the Portuguese Socialist Party (PS) is given 33.1% of voting intentions.

On the other front there is Luis Montenegro, president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, centre-right) and leader of the Democratic Alliance coalition, which includes the Christian Democrats, credited with 29.6% of voting intentions. Despite the technical draw, the latest polls show the victory of the Democratic Alliance with over 30% of the votes and around five points ahead of the Socialists. However, the Alliance would not obtain an absolute majority even if it agreed with the Liberal Initiative, which has already shown itself willing to support a conservative government.

Here is the role for the far right of Chega (Enough), at 16.7% in the polls, which could more than double the number of seats in Parliament (12 in 2012, only one seat in 2019). Its leader, Andre' Ventura – who maintains friendly relations with Matteo Salvini – has exploited the disenchantment and anger of the Portuguese at the lack of change in the last 50 years. Ventura used social media to reach younger voters, eager for real change and greater economic and job opportunities at home, so they would no longer be forced to emigrate.

Fourth and fifth place would go respectively to the Left Bloc (6.6%) and the CDU, made up of communists and Greens (4%). At the rear would be the Liberal Initiative (3.9%), the animal rights PAN (2%) and Livre (1.7%). Undecided voters are 4.4% – according to some surveys it could be up to 20% – of which a part has already voted with remote early voting last Sunday, 208 thousand in total.

Numbers in hand, however, neither of the two blocs should secure the 116 seats needed to guarantee a majority government, therefore Chega – an Islamophobic nationalist party – positions itself as a potential kingmaker in case Montenegro's right-wing coalition manages to obtain the largest number of votes. The leader of the Democratic Alliance has repeatedly stated that he will not enter into a government agreement with the far right, urging voters to vote unitedly for his right-wing conservative coalition. Another possible political scenario would see Montenegro supported by Santos, who has indicated his willingness to make a centre-right government “vital” for the stability of Portugal. If, however, the socialists win the largest number of votes, the rest of Portugal's left-wing parties should coalesce around a minority government led by Santos.