“Yesterday I vomited 9 times and had diarrhea. The quality of the water in the Seine is approved.” This is what long-distance swimmer Leonie Beck wrote on Instagram, after two days ago finishing ninth in the 10 km long-distance swimming event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The German, three-time world champion, was among the big favorites in the event but was never able to keep up with the pace of the best.

The long-distance swimming competitions closed the troubled schedule of Olympic competitions in the river that flows through the French capital. The quality of the waters of the Seine did not allow the regular running of the triathlon training: due to the polluted river, the competitions were postponed by 24 hours.

The same goes for the long-distance swimming competitions. Training sessions were frozen and only at the last minute was it possible for the athletes to swim in the river before the 10 km races. The Italians preferred to avoid risks and did not ‘test’ the Seine before the races, relying on the information provided by the technical staff to best interpret the competition. “I wouldn’t dive in again,” the Italian athletes said in chorus after the races.