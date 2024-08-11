According to the criteria of

An American woman named Emily Hart achieved her goal of visiting all 50 US states. for 10 years, spending at least one day in each of them and sharing his experience with the site Business Insidermaking a complete list from best to worst: He said Oklahoma, North Dakota and Kansas were his least favorites..

Hart clarified that he based his list on his personal experiences. He placed the last one Oklahoma, which she considered very unimpressive; based on her visit to Oklahoma City, she stated that the state was not memorable to her.. However, he analyzed that he did not spend enough time there to be able to classify him higher in the table.

This is followed by North Dakota: in this case, the young woman He believed that its “dispersed” nature can bring difficulties to the tourist experiencebeyond revealing his particular charm for the landscapes and wildlife offered by Theodore Roosevelt National Park, one of his “favorites” in the country.

And in the penultimate place, specifically Kansas is ranked 48th. “The plains are simply not my destination or my preferred landscape,” he explained. This time Hart said that he had driven through the region countless times and was able to explore the route in depth.

Emily Hart enjoying one of the beaches in California Photo:Instagram @emilyventures Share

What are the best states in the US, according to the woman who visited all 50?

In contrast, at the top of the podium was Emily Hart in Business Insider Colorado, New Mexico and California are located, in that orderThe state that occupies the first place is precisely the woman’s home state, who assured that “there is no chance of getting bored on a trip to the Centennial State.”

For his part, he highlighted New Mexico in second place because won her heart by presenting a “style and feel like no other”; while he put in third place California since basically, from his perspective, “it has everything” in terms of tourism, landscapes and more.