A woman who loves nature and travel, said that has visited 59 national parks in the United States. To the surprise of many, Your favorites are not necessarily the top 10 most popular and these are their reasons.

Through Business InsiderEmily Hart said that for several years she has taken on the task of visiting these natural spaces, so far has managed to visit 59 of the 63 most important national parks in the United Statesso he took advantage of his experience to tell us what you think of the 10 most visited in the country.

According to the cited media, Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited national park in the United States but it wasn’t Emily’s favorite: “Although I have enjoyed visiting it several times, the crowds have forced me to put it at the bottom of my list.”

As for the California's Joshua Tree National Park (9th most visited park and also number 9 among the traveler's favorites), says that accommodation here is expensive and the park has become very crowded.

Regarding Yellowstone, the woman said, seems very crowded as it was the fourth most visited park in 2023, and many want to see the same geothermal sights. In addition, vehicle traffic to access it is difficult.

About Zion National Park is the third most popular and although it is recognized that it is beautiful says he prefers to visit some of Utah's other parks.

He Grand Canyon National Park is the second most visited in the country and Emily Hart said it is worth seeing in person, as there is no photograph that can convey the views that can be appreciated in person.

Although Washington's Olympic National Park barely made the list of the 10 most visited parks in 2023 for Emily Hart it is one of her favorites because of its landscapes.

As soon as to Rocky Mountain National Park, the fifth most visited in the country Hart concluded that "it will always be one of the most impressive places in the world," but added that one advantage is that there are fewer people than in other equally famous parks.

About Maine's Acadia National Park says that although it may be crowded, its beauty is still worth the trip. and is ideal for watching the sunrise or sunset.

Yosemite National Park has become a place that makes the young traveler cry with emotion as reported by the aforementioned media. The reason? Its spectacular granite cliffs and imposing waterfalls.

Finally, although it is the eighth place on the list of the most popular parks in the United States, for Emily the Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park ranked number one because "the jagged peaks are unlike any other mountain range I've seen, and the wildlife, lakes and proximity to Jackson make it one of the favorite national parks to visit."

How many people visit the United States national parks each year?



According to National Geographic, More than 300 million visitors explored America’s national parks in 2023, from Acadia in Maine to Zion in Utah.