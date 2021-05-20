Inmaculada Navarro and Irene González, both 18 years old, waited patiently yesterday sitting in the queue that forms every day near the entrance to the Ronda Sur study room, the only municipal one in the urban area. Inmaculada is preparing for the entrance exam to a higher degree and as soon as she leaves work she travels there and eats waiting for them to open to secure a position.

“This room is always crowded, especially in the afternoons, because, as it is large, they even come from other neighborhoods and districts,” he commented. In fact, she and her friend, who is taking the recovery exams to do the Ebau, are moving from the Infante Juan Manuel neighborhood. “Many of us already know each other to coincide every day,” says Irene, who misses that the room can be at full capacity.

Victoria Hernández is one of those users who travel from the districts. He lives in La Raya, studies Pedagogy at the Distance University (UNED) and this course, as a result of the restrictions by the Covid, cannot use the library of the University of Murcia. “I come here because the other one that catches me well, the Library of the Artillery Barracks, has entire rooms closed and there is very little capacity.”

The students press for an increase in the number of positions: “If they take too long, it won’t be necessary, because we will have finished the exams”



Like all the others, it is essential that you can study at night and even that the closure between the morning and afternoon hours is shorter. «What am I doing those two and a half hours lying in the street? And when I leave at 9, while I get home, the desire to sit down and study again has passed … ».

Victoria shows her desire that “sooner rather than later, and especially before the exams end”, the City Council can expand both the capacity and the hours, because in this way they would greatly facilitate their study. “If they take a long time, it will no longer be necessary, because we will have finished all the exams.”

Fernando Roca is 25 years old, lives in Alquerías and is preparing for the Civil Guard examinations. “Finding a position if you don’t get up early is almost impossible in my parish room, and when you want to get closer to the neighboring towns, you’re also late,” he laments. In the end, it’s time to go home “and waste time, because I don’t have the same conditions to concentrate as in a study room or in a library,” he emphasizes. He is a strong advocate for the opening to be prolonged at night or in the early hours of the morning.

The classrooms open at 4 pm, but it is usual that, in the one in Ronda Sur, at least an hour before the users begin to arrive, leaving their backpacks in line and waiting in the nearby park. Yesterday there was luck and only three young people were left without entering.

Ana Masiá is studying for the Secondary exams. His specialty is Biology and Geology and the first exam is on June 19. “We are collecting signatures so that there is more space, because here many of us gather with exams around the corner,” he says. He says he does not understand that the capacity in bars is increasing and there was not the same in libraries and study halls.