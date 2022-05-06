In the program “Hoy”, one of the stellar shows of Televisa, the competition takes place “The Stars Dance in Today”, where various celebrities have been showing off their best steps on stage. This contest is conducted by Galilea Montijo and the panel of judges is made up of Andrea Legarreta, Emma PulidoLatin Lover and Ariel López Padilla.

During one of the recent broadcasts of this dance competition, Galilea Montijo made a claim against the dancer and dance teacher Ema Pulidofor how badly he treated her a few years ago, when he participated in “Dancing for a dream”.

The television host and soap opera actress, 48 ​​years old and originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, he recalled that on that reality show he had an injury and had to use a wheelchair for a few weeks. As best she could, the wife of the Mexican athlete and politician Fernando Reina Iglesias, tried to give his best performance on the dance floor.

Nevertheless, this was not enough for Ema Pulidopioneer of dance-jazz in Mexico and known as “The Iron Judge”. After the participation of the actress Yulianna Peniche and the sports host Alfredo Tame, in “The stars dance in Today”, it was when Gali made the claim:

“I’m going to speak, I don’t know if what I’m going to say is going to go down well with all the couples, but I just want to remember, many years ago, teacher Ema Pulido, you were very rude to me, from day one” .

Given the strong words and treatment she received from teacher Ema Pulido, Galilea Montijo ended up crying in the dressing room.

“I remember that I went to the dressing room to cry because you told me: ‘here you don’t come with bandages’, ‘but it’s that it hurts me’, ‘I don’t care and here they don’t come to open their legs’, and I It was ‘but how rude’ and it was ‘I don’t care and your dream, and I don’t care that you’re not a dancer, so why do you get involved'”.

East Galilea Montijo’s claim to Ema PulidoIt was due, since so far “The stars dance in Today”, the dance teacher has been somewhat calm compared to how he treated her in the other reality show.

After her claim, “The Iron Judge” told her: “Over the years, Gali, over the years, one learns.”