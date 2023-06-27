“I wanted to demonstrate that using a form of language that represents everyone is possible, even during an important test like the state exam” declared the graduate

It was only a matter of time, probably. For the first time it schwathe intermediate letter “ə” which does not indicate neither masculine nor feminine, is used in a high school essay. He used it Gabriel Lodetti, in the theme of the letter from the academic community addressed to the former Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi. An attempt to inclusivenessand a challenge to “the school system and society”, with the risk, however, that the test was invalidated.

The schwa — The schwa is a phonetic symbol representing a neutral vowel, without accent or tone, found in some languages ​​by placing the tongue in a neutral position, without raising or lowering the jaw. The symbol is an inverted e “ə” e it is pronounced keeping the mouth relaxed and open. It is used by replacing the masculine ending with schwa in words like “studentə” or “professorə”. It is the same short weak vowel also present in some Italian dialects, such as Neapolitan and Piedmontese. This symbol is used a lot by people non-binaryi.e. those that do not recognize themselves either in the masculine or in the feminine gender, but it is also present in the literature – for example in Poe the helmsman of the time by Licia Troisi- and in video games -in Wild Hearts– because it makes the more inclusive language. See also Patriotas seeks to avoid B with controversial proposal: the relegation table burns

a controversial symbol — Schwa is loved by some linguists and enthusiasts because it is a sound versatile, economic And harmonious. It allows you to reduce unstressed vowels, i.e. those that do not have an accent, and di simplify the pronunciation of complex or foreign words. It also helps to create an effect of euphony, i.e. pleasant sound, because it adapts to the surrounding vocality and creates internal rhymes. But above all it generates inclusiveness because everyone can recognize themselves in it. On the other hand it is just as unpopular because it is a sound ambiguous, inconsistent and evasive. Erases the difference between words, and does not have a precise correspondence with the letters of the alphabet. In short, he knows about fake and forcedespecially in a language like Italian where, historically, a word can only take the form masculine or feminine.

the final grade — Luckily for Gabriele, the commission understood the intent and has theme awardedassigning it a not bad score: 17 out of 20, roughly equivalent to an 8. Curiously, in the writing the student did not dwell so much on the issue of inclusion, but rather on history of state examsmaking considerations about the school system. However, he wanted to use a language that, for many of Gen Z, i.e. the generation of people born between the late 90s and early 2010s, is now custom. “I wanted to demonstrate that using a form of language that represents everyone is possible,” said Gabriele a Republic, “even during an important test such as the state exam. Yes, it was also a gesture of defiance, but not towards the commission, but towards the school system and society. The schwa has entered my way of thinking and it would be complicated not to use it to express myself”. See also Video: Jorge Luis Pinto breaks down in tears when talking about the crisis at Deportivo Cali