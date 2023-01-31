Immediately after the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games, which culminated with the conquest of two medals, one gold in individual foil and one silver in the team event, Bebe Vio’s sporting activity had almost disappeared.

An absence caused by some surgeries to which the fencing champion had undergone, but also due to the university exams she had to face. “I’m here and I’m alive, I know I’ve disappeared for a while – says Bebe – I can say that I faced a pretty tough period, but also an important one and that now I’m slowly returning to normal. Immediately after the Christmas period I resumed technical fencing lessons and I am very happy to have been able to do it”.

The Tokyo Olympics were a sort of watershed, after which Bebe inevitably had to stop to put the pieces back together: “I underwent three operations – she tells the fans – one on the shoulder, one on the elbow and one on the hips . It will still take some patience and time, my goal is the Paris Paralympics in 2024 but I still have some things to sort out. I just wanted to tell you that I’m here and I’m loaded”.

In the viewfinder is the first race of 2023 in Pisa (March), a stage that Vio does not want to miss for any reason. It is precisely for this reason that she is preparing tirelessly and without ever stopping: “I went to Milan – she says – to Dr. Riccardo Accept who had put me in order before leaving for Tokyo and I am really happy to inform you that I got the ok to go back to racing and doing what I know how to do. Right now I need your help and a lot of support. You have always been close to me and I hope you still are in the coming times. I receive many messages of encouragement and I want to tell you that you are important to me ”.