Alejandra del Moral, coalition candidate It goes through the State of Mexicoreproached Delfina Gómez, aspiring to Brunettefor closing daycare centers and full-time schools when he was head of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

“Closing full-time schools and daycare centers is not only a mistake, it is a betrayal of working women,” said the PRI member in the first debate between the candidates for governor of the State of Mexico.

“It’s truly a betrayal of women and this decision could only be made by someone who doesn’t know what it’s like to work and have to leave your children home alone.”

The PRI standard-bearer mentioned that the state of Mexico should be consolidated as the capital of sports tourism in the entity, for this reason this week she proposed that she is going to apply to the Toluca Valley as the venue for the 2030 Pan American and Caribbean Games.

In her participation in the fourth theme, on culture and recreation, Delfina Gómez accused that “the PRI candidate has spent her time attacking, slandering.”

“And you know what, I understand her, I understand her desperation. She is 20 points below in all the polls and it should not be easy to know that she will be responsible for handing over the government of the State of Mexico to the people after 100 years. Corruption is over of the PRI,” he said.

At that moment, the moderator, Ana Paula Ordorica, interrupted to ask Delfina Gómez to answer the question that had been asked.

Delfina Gómez explained that in regard to full-time schools, the current federal government program covers not only the extended day, but in other aspects.

For example, if you want to improve the school infrastructure, or food, to which extent the parents make the decision through a committee.

“As far as the stays are concerned, the first thing I would do is strengthen those of the DIF. I believe, by strengthening the stays that we have in the state of Mexico, through the DIF, they can give care to this child population,” he said. the brunette.

“And that, well, we will listen to the population, and if we consider that it may be important and necessary, we will gladly consider it.”