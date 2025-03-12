03/12/2025



Updated at 2:00 p.m.





Saul He was one of the players who were on Wednesday at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán sharing some endearing moments with some of the students of the CEIP Carmen Iturbe de Gines on the occasion of the program ‘Sacale al Cole’. The Ilicitano also attended the media and shared his vision about the news of the team led by García Pimienta after the important victory achieved against Real Sociedad last Sunday (0-1).

Saul began by saying that the team is working “well and excited” waiting to finally achieve the second consecutive victory that this campaign resists. «Every day I think the team is better, it has its own identity and identifies with what it does. I think we have to try to focus and change the dynamics with our people, ”he said referring to the difficulties that Sevilla is also finding to win at home. «Logically there is a lot of pressure in the environment, but we have to see it as something positive. We try to convey that we are the Sevilla Fútbol Club, and every time I have come this has been a pressure cooker. That is what we have to try to do, that the fans and the team are one»He added later trying to dodge any option to talk about a possible European classification.

Saul: demanding and demanded

On the other hand, in the individual aspect, Saul did not hide self -criticism: «It is like everything else, everything is a consequence of the perspective with which you see it. I have not heard. I respect him. I understand that because Saul is required more. It is normal that they want more, me too. With injury and sanctions I have not had luck, but the numbers despite that are there: six assists and a goal. I try to continue working to give my best version ».

Along the same lines, he was expectant for being able to improve when asked about the current one as his best as Sevillista: «I hope you are yet to come. I am every time at a better time, and my best version has to arrive. Ejke, who has suffered a similar injury, we are seeing what it costs to return. Parties and trust give you that peace of mind so that everything ends up. I hope my best version is about to arrive, the truth».









The Sevilla midfielder enhanced the fact of being the top assistant of the team remembering that he has few games. «I am sometimes playing in more advanced positions that were not so common in my career and I can give goal passes. I am improving this facet, but I cannot neglect the arrival in goal that has given me so much during my career», Said the player who also recognized with respect to his future that “You can see that I am happy and grateful to the club” although he indicated that remaining or not in Sevilla “does not depend on me.”

On the other hand, Saul was surprised by the questions regarding his captaincy: «It is a decision of the club, of the classmates when you see who has more experience. You start data and I think I will be the one who has the most parties and I think it is important to give that hallmark to young people. Putting that responsibility at the time I arrived in young people is complicated. They proposed it to me and accepted with great chill. He is touching me to take it for circumstantial issues because they are not Marcao, Gudelj or Suso ».

Badé ended up being the one who carried the bracelet in San Sebastián on Sunday and, to conclude, Saul highlighted the role that both French and Nyland They have in the locker room: «He is a young player, important, he knows. Beyond the captains, Nyland and he are very important for us for what they transmit to the group. I decided to give it to him because he was a field player. They are players who represent Sevillismo very well. I don’t know why we talk so much about the subject of the Captaincy ».