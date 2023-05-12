“I understand Franzoni”: the Mother’s Day mug sparks controversy

“I understand a little Franzoni”, accompanied by the caption of the image on Instagram: “Mamma tvukdb” (“Mom I love you so much”). And the controversy rages on the web. Controversy because the reference to Annamaria Franzonithe mom Of Cogne convicted of the murder of her little son Samuele Lorenzi who died on January 30, 2002 at the age of only two, and the print on the white mug, were not appreciated. Indeed, the results are not understandable to most.



The authors? Two spouses from Bari of “Piattini Davanguardia”, an Instagram page that sells “hand-painted ceramics, laughter and discomfort”. The two artisans usually offer cups with phrases that make you smile for the irony that characterizes them and the original puns. “Discomfort and biscuits”, reads one cup. “Tonight popcorn and governments fall,” wrote another. This time, however, their irony was not appreciated. To the numerous negative comments replied Annagina Totaro herself, of Piattini Davanguardia, who had already faced an avalanche for the sale of the pair of cups “Rosa” and “Olindo”: “Nobody is simplifying the situation, it is simply a question of a thought that can be shared or not, everything here. No one will force you to share it.”





