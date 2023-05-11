Controversy over the Franzoni cup for Mother’s Day

There is controversy over a cup, marketed on Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on May 14, with the inscription: “I understand a little Franzoni”.

The reference is to Annamaria Franzoni, the mother of Cogne who on 30 January 2002 killed her three-year-old son, Samuele, in what became known as the “Cogne crime”.

The cup was marketed by Piattini Davanta, agency which produces personalized and original “mugs”, which has become well known on the web.

Needless to say, the cup caused an uproar. “I have always followed you with great enthusiasm but this one really isn’t,” wrote a follower.

And again: “Really obscene. You absolutely cannot joke about a tragedy. A child died and you make us a cup?”.

“So you understand a woman who smashed her son’s skull with a ladle because he was crying” is another of the comments that can be read.

Annagina Totaro, owner of the company, then replied to the accusations: “Here nobody is joking about a tragedy, much less irony. It’s a reflection, period. Having a tantrum against a child is legitimate just as many mothers have found themselves in the situation of having thought ‘I’ll kill him’. We, a bit like Franzoni, understand her but we don’t justify what she did. No one here wants to incite anyone to kill human beings. Amen”.

An answer that did not appease spirits, on the contrary. “Patch worse than the hole” someone commented. “The crazy thing is that you still give explanations instead of immediately removing this crap,” another user replied.