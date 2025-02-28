The new president of Telefónica, Marc Murtra, gives the departure pistol to the movements in senior management. The first one, appoint the president of Telefónica España, Emilio Gayo, new CEO of Ángel Vilá. A change that will be joined, at least so far, two signings: Álvaro Echevarría, current deputy director of Banco Sabadell, as chief of cabinet; and Borja Ochoa, General Director of the Indra Defense Area, which happens to occupy the space that Gayo leaves.

Already yesterday, after the presentation of the annual results of 2024, Murtra warned that they were coming incorporations, because he wants the best to lead the new telephone that he has put in review absolutely all businesses and talent.

Gayo, which ascends from number one in Telefónica Spain to number two in the group, is an institution in the Spanish multinational. It is part of the Spanish multinational since 2004, when he was appointed General Director of International Operations in the mobile division. Then he went to lead the mobile development of the subsidiaries abroad until in 2010 he was appointed Director of Business Development, Strategy and Regulation of Latam.

In June 2011 he took command of the Directorate of Public in Telefónica Spain to, later direct the marketing and commercial services Gran Public and Companies in La Teleco. It was in 2018 when it replaced Luis Miguel Gilpérez in the presidency of Telefónica Spain.









Meanwhile, Ángel Vilá, who landed in Telefónica there in 1997 as controller of the group, was ascending in the operator over all these years until it became number two of the former president, José María Álvarez-Pallete. Thus, it was CFO of Telefónica Internacional, General Director of Corporate Development, General Director of Finance and Corporate Development and General Director of Strategy and Finance. In July 2017, he was appointed CEO of Telefónica to be part of the Executive Committee of Telefónica, in addition to the Patron of the Telefónica Foundation.

In his long professional career, he has also been a BBV advisor, a member of the Council Council of Telefónica Deutschland, Telefónica Brazil, Endemol, Digital +, Attentive, Telefónica Czech, CTC Chile, Indra SSI and Terra Lycos.

