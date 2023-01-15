Interviewee and interviewer we know each other from other times. This is, in a way, an interview between colleagues. De la Torre was a journalist before being an interpreter and, although he does not practice, it does not seem that he has completely cut his ponytail, at least with regard to the impulse to ask questions and curiosity about others. We meet in a café in the center of Madrid in whose basement a preparatory meeting for the Goya gala takes place. At the agreed time, he goes up to the room, followed by the actress and co-presenter, Clara Lago, to whom he says an affectionate goodbye, orders an after-dinner drink and prepares to talk. Bigarren, his lifelong manager, an affable and reserved Basque, stays in the conversation and, although he doesn’t intervene unless required, he can’t help nodding, rolling his eyes and laughing from time to time at the the departures of his represented. Confidence, it is already known, that has no filters.

With the one that is falling out there, does the journalist De la Torre have more monkey? of the office or relief for which he has been freed?

Look: my recurring nightmare is that I didn’t pass the degree. Or that they change my text or video editing system and I don’t know how to do my job. I had a critical period, at 30, in which, although I had already done things as a journalist and had a few roles as an actor, nothing came to fruition and I came to think that I was never going to find a profession from which to live.

Did you have a plan b?

Well, my brothers told me that I could be an administrator in the transport company in Malaga where my father worked, and that he would always have a plate of chickpeas on his table, but I didn’t finish curdling until I was almost 40 years old and they had their doubts. How could they not have them, if I had them.

And when did you stop having them?

When they gave me the Goya for darkbluealmostblack, but look at what it would be like when I left TV, they offered me three films at the same time, one in A Coruña, another in Barcelona and another in Madrid, on the same dates. Bigarren sent me a PDF titled The madnesstelling me that it was impossible, and I insisted that I wanted to do everything.

Out of greed? for ego? Because of fear?

Because I had, and still have, poor man’s syndrome. And because I’m competitive: I always want more. That comes to me from my father, who told me that you had to be number one. He died in 1986, when I was doing COU, and my mother, in 1992. My pity is that my father did not see me collect a Goya, and my mother’s thing is touching, because she told me that she did not want to die without seeing me as an actor and six later I did the series father courage, which was a huge success in Andalusia. One never stops being an orphan, but you know that well, you have the eyes of an orphan.

Now you are the father-mirror.

They are the circles of life. Children set you free and condemn you. Now it’s going to seem like I’m speaking at a religious congress, and I’m not one to give lessons, let alone happiness, but I think that if you haven’t been a father or mother you’re missing something big.

Has being a journalist helped you to be an actor?

Buah: I have headlines, aunt. Do you know how I spent it doing The kingdom, talking to corrupt politicians, judges and businessmen? I tell you off-the-record [me suelta detalles suculentos de personajes envueltos en sumarios conocidísimos]. This is a super border issue. Evil, violence have no justification, but explanation. And I need to understand the other. People are wanting you to hear it. In loneliness there is something inhuman. I disregard myself to understand the other. I think that if I’m a good actor, it’s because of that ability to forget about myself.

Is that why he does such a good bastard?

[Bigarren se ríe] Not everyone has a reason to do something. Donald Trump will want his children, I say. Melitón Manzanas, whom I played in a miniseries, would have some virtue. A director of casting, Laura Cepeda, who would succeed when my face was made. Now that I have the face of a dog [guiño]I guess it’s easier. I’m not like Bela Lugosi, who said that he slept in a coffin to play Dracula. I make you locked in the infinite trench and then I’m going to sleep in a fucking big case that has started production. But hey, there’s a tripthat’s how it is.

It’s already out”trip”, the fetish word of actors and actresses.

Well, it’s that it has something of that, and that’s how we understand each other. It’s like the hanger in journalism. The trip of the actor would be the perch of journalism. Or are you not interviewing me because I am going to present the Goyas?

Well of course. Knowing them as he knows them, is he going to cut the speeches of his colleagues?

It is true that, as a spectator, they are long, but it is your moment and you do not want it to end. The other day I timed mine by The kingdom: two forty minutes, an eternity, and, on top of that, I forgot to mention the public workers in education and health: [me recita de memoria el discurso que llevaba preparado] “You do not need to fill your mouth with the word homeland because you exercise it every day in your work…”.

Now is when he tells me that he likes to pay taxes.

I’m lovin ‘it. Well, not so much, that I have come up with the emotion of the speech. But yes, I like it, I feel deep inside the conviction of paying taxes. I once read a Finnish executive who said that he paid 50% tax but still made a lot of money. Well that.

Do you consider yourself well paid?

Yes. Bigarren would say no, not at all, but yes, I am.

The octopus is going to fall. He is an active tweeter. What does it bring you?

Apart from information, it is what I was telling you before trying to understand the other. The other day I retweeted macarena olona, which, at least in that network, has given an amazing change: those things fascinate me. Already Cristina Cifuentes I met her on Twitter: she had seen my films, we are at ideological antipodes, but as human beings we find each other. I need to understand the other, not only as an actor, but as a human being. I think it’s the only way to survive with what we have on us. Look, there you have a handsome headline.

Let’s make a Deal. Tell me the headline you’d like to see in the interview and I’ll ask you the question.

[Silencio largo] Damn… there are so many causes: climate change is very visible, polarization, the need for the left to unite for the elections…

And something more personal? Is the social responsibility of the artist so heavy for you?

Not from the artist, from the uncle, from Antonio. Those are the topics I talk about with other parents at my children’s school, but they put an artichoke in front of me and they don’t.

He has not answered me when he felt master of his trade.

It was not a day. He was gradual. But it’s true that when you see yourself nominated time after time… you start to believe it. The decade from 2010 to 2020 has been glorious, much more than I ever dreamed of.

And how is this presented to you?

different. I think I’m starting a time of transition. From trying to do other things, like working outside. Or do a comedy, or a scary one. Not to lose the passion. Of not becoming Antonio de la Torre playing Antonio de la Torre. Look, another headline.

That’s good, and you know it. They have just named him an ‘illustrious student’ of the Faculty of Journalism of the Complutense. What do you think of him?

I hope that this way my nightmares will go away once and for all.

THE LORD OF THE GOYAS Today an actor and then apprentice journalist Alberto San Juan was the first person that Antonio de la Torre (Málaga, 54 years old) met at the Faculty of Information Sciences at the Complutense University of Madrid, where he came to study Journalism from his Institute of Malaga. And who put the poison of interpretation in his body. “I am an actor because of Alberto,” says De la Torre today, who had in Máximo, the great cartoonist and father of his friend, “the closest thing to a father figure” in the capital, since he had just buried his father . Today, 35 years later, De la Torre is the most cited actor at the Goya Awards ceremony, with 14 nominations and two awards, for darkbluecasinero Y The kingdom. On February 11, he will present the 2023 gala together with actress Clara Lago.

