The 4 appointed by Lula voted with Campos Neto to maintain the basic interest rate at 10.5%, different from what the government wanted

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid again this Wednesday (June 19, 2024) that he trusts the directors of B.C. (Central Bank) to define the Selic level. The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) unanimously decided to maintain the basic interest rate at 10.50% per year.

“Again, I have confidence in the people nominated. I think we will follow the strong direction of the economy. The economy will grow, it will create jobs”declared Haddad to journalists while participating in the Faz Diferença Award, organized by the newspaper The globein the river.

All directors of the Central Bank, including the 4 appointed by the current government, followed the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, and chose to maintain the rate of 10.50%.

A unanimous decision of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) took place despite the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) raised the tone and criticized Campos Neto on the eve of the announcement. At the May meeting, a split was observed among the members of the collegiate.

The Finance Minister also stated that he should comment on the Copom’s decision only after the minutes of this Wednesday’s meeting (June 19) are released. It was the same pattern that followed the decision on interest rates taken in May.

“If I talk about it, it will be after the minutes, as I have done on recent occasions. I will read the statement calmly”he said.

Asked if maintaining the rate poses obstacles for the economic team, the head of the Treasury responded that “whatever it is”the economic team of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will “overcome”.

Haddad had already said on June 13 that he trusts the directors of the Central Bank. That week, expectations began to consolidate that the Selic would remain unchanged.

Selic is the basic interest rate for the Brazilian economy. It directly influences the rates that will be charged on loans, financing and investments. In the financial market, it impacts the performance of applications.

DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS

