Intricate networks, meticulous analysis and pivotal mechanisms. These are some of the stylistic choices preferred by Artificial Intelligence when it takes on the role of writer, according to the analysis of a team of researchers who have thoroughly scanned the scientific production of recent years, detecting increasingly recurring elements after the debut of Llm systems, based on Artificial Intelligence, in the world of text processing. ChatGpt and other generative Ai models can really offer added value in some way, any help for a researcher who has to write a document in which he illustrates his research? There are those who are a bit skeptical at the moment. “I don’t know if it is possible to go beyond the level of second high school, at least in my personal experience”, comments Silvestro Micera, professor of Bioengineering at the Sant’Anna High School in Pisa, to Adnkronos Salute. “Maybe to clean up your English” by a non-native speaker scientist “perhaps yes, it may make sense, but to actually write a scientific text for a magazine like ‘Nature'”, bible of the scientific community, “my impression is that, apart from the ethical and legal aspects , the concrete result isn’t much,” he reflects.

Micera speaks with good reason. “A friend of mine who was enthusiastic about the medium told me: try using it. And I even tried it a few times – he says -. If you have to answer an e-mail, or do other very basic activities, perhaps it could be fine. , but I tried a couple of times to write the introduction of an article and the result wasn’t good at all.” Micera, smiling, goes so far as to define its AI-aided production “crap”. A joke to say that the stylistic effect is not the best, that is, “the level of the text is such that in the end I have to rewrite it”. So it extends times rather than shortens them. “And then, if I rewrite a text using the one “produced with AI” as a basis, I’m never satisfied. Then at that point I have to rewrite it starting from scratch.” Maybe one day all these limits will be overcome “and it is clear that the problem will arise”. It’s not that there hasn’t been growth. Just look at ChatGpt, the researcher notes.