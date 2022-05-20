The desperate words of the 38-year-old car owner who caused the accident at the L’Aquila kindergarten: “We apologize to the family”

What happened to L’Aquila in the early afternoon of last May 18th, it inevitably shocked everyone. A few moments that cost the life of a 4-year-old child, Tommaso, and endangered that of another five. Speaking, for the first time, was the woman owner of the Passat involved in the dramatic accident.

It was just after lunchtime and the children ofkindergarten May Day of L’Aquila, located in the Pile area, were playing in the school garden with their teacher.

In the meantime, one has arrived outside 38 year old woman, mother of two kindergarten twins, to take them back and take them home. After parking, she left the child older than 12 years in the car and got out.

Perhaps for fun, or by mistake, the boy released the handbrake of the car, which then started his own unstoppable rush downhill. Race that ended, unfortunately, straight into the courtyard where the children were playing.

You are the children crushed from the car. One of them, little Tommaso, unfortunately, didn’t make it.

In moments of panicfollowed by those of despair. From the family of the little victim, but also from the car owner herself.

The words of the woman who caused the accident in L’Aquila

Now the woman is under investigation for street murder and the authorities will try to clarify what happened as much as possible. She, meanwhile, said:

I saw it go by, I tried to stop the car with my hands but I couldn’t. And he hit the kids by breaking the fence. During the ride, my son tried to get out of the car, banging his head inside the passenger compartment. My whole family and I cannot give each other peace, this tragedy will mark for life. We are shocked, saddened.

These heartbreaking words were then followed by those of apologies towards the family of little Tommaso.

My daughters have seen the whole scene and are shocked. We are destroyed and grieved! We ask and we will still ask forgiveness to the family of poor Thomas and the injured children.

Regarding the doubt about the handbrake, the woman said she was sure she entered it. The exams and appraisals of the next few days will make it clearer.