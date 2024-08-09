According to the criteria of

Ted Berg told through Business Insider who is a person who usually enjoys preparing their meals during the week, and generally seeks to cook recipes that include protein and vegetables, but the latter he prefers to buy frozen because of how convenient it is.

This fact motivated him to Analyze three popular supermarket chains in the United States which offer different options for this type of products: Wegmans, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s.

In the ‘experiment’, Berg included a bag of frozen stir-fry vegetables from each of the chains mentionedand discovered that of all the options, the one Trader Joe’s was her favorite as it had a larger and more unique mix. of vegetables such as baby corn, sugar snap peas, green beans, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, red peppers and water chestnuts.

And although it was the most expensive of the three, he also assured: “They smelled amazing while cooking, filling my kitchen with warm aromas that I didn’t perceive in the other two stir-fries.”

He finally concluded that the stir-frying of Trader Joe’s vegetables looked great and tasted even betterwhich is why he believes that this chain uses much more different and effective methods to freeze and store vegetables.

Frozen vegetables are convenient for many people. Photo:Getty Images/iStockphoto Share

How healthy is it to eat frozen vegetables like the ones the American man buys?



Several studies have compared the nutritional content of fresh and frozen vegetables. An analysis published in the journal Journal of Food Composition and Analysis found that differences in nutrient content (such as vitamin C, vitamin A and folate) between fresh and frozen vegetables are minimal.

In some cases, Frozen vegetables may even contain more nutrients than fresh ones, since fresh ones can lose nutrients during transport and storage. However, it must be considered that, according to ABCthe Frozen vegetable preparations, often pre-cooked, They add fats, sugars and other unhealthy components.