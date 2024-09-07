According to the criteria of

Through a note in Business InsiderChloe Caldwell said she did an ‘experiment’ to find out Which of these brands offered the best garment, when it comes to jeans, as well as the cost of this basic and very versatile garment. For this analysis turned to three popular US brands: Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republicamong which he said he was able to find his new favorite.

The first brand he tried was Old Navy, which she said she liked because it had a wide variety of sizes and the straight-waisted jeans she liked. However, she was disappointed by the fact that They didn’t feel sturdy and had little elasticity. Beyond that, he noted that the positive part was that they were only $35 and he even found them online for $22.

As to Banana Republic said they didn’t have that many options like the first brand, but the jeans she tried on felt firmer and better cut. She also said that could be a good basic item to wear on a recurring basis. Despite the advantages she found in these jeans, she stated that It was not worth spending US$110 on this item. In this sense, he considered that this is not a type of garment in which price makes such a difference and that in many cases such high value is not reflected in quality.

Finally, the woman said that the brand Gap also didn’t have as many jean options as Old Navy.but there were still many alternatives. Despite this, he chose it as his favorite.

Woman who tried on jeans chose Gap as her favorite brand over Old Navy and Banana Republic

In her account for Business Insider, she clearly explained the quality of the garment on which she based her choice: “They fit my curves well, were comfortable and looked flattering. from all angles.”

Chloe Caldwell felt that said pair of Jeans could be ideal for everyday wear and that without a doubt It is worth paying US$60 for this modelalthough she added that she managed to find a deal on the Gap website, where they were selling them for US$35.