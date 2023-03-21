The first words of Amine Mohamed El Mir, the 39-year-old who caused the accident in Ghisolfa in which Laura Amato and Claudia Turconi died

Is called Amine Mohamed El Mir, the 39-year-old Italian man of North African origins, who on February 18 caused the accident at the Milan Ghisolfa motorway exit in which Laura Amato and Claudia Turconi lost their lives. During the interrogation carried out by the investigating judge of Piacenza, he would have declared that he had tried to brake.

It took place just recently, in the room of the psychiatric ward of the Piacenza hospital where he is hospitalized, the rogatory interrogation by Amine Mohamed El Mir.

The man, a 39-year-old of Italian citizenship but of Moroccan origins, is being investigated for the road accident that occurred in the night between 17 and 18 February last at the A14 motorway exit in Milan Ghisolfain which two women aged 54 and 59 lost their lives: Laura Amato and Claudia Turconi.

The two were returning from a party and had almost reached the toll booth, when they came from behind overwhelmed from El Mir’s car which was traveling at a speed of over 150km/h.

Thrown tens of meters away, for both there had been nothing to be done if not to ascertain his death, which occurred on the spot.

What Amine Mohamed El Mir said

To the Judge for Preliminary Investigations, the man, who would have appeared quite lucid, would have declared that he had tried to brakebut without success.

Witness that does not match the findings carried out by agents of the Novara Traffic Police, who did not find any signs of braking on the asphalt.

To date the man as mentioned is in the psychiatric ward of the Piacenza hospital and a prison measure was applied to him in recent days for social danger. El Mir is required to be hospitalized and will have one year’s probation.

However, the investigation is only in its infancy. On March 23, one will be held psychiatric expertise on the subject. The exam will help to understand if the same was able to understand and want at the time of the accident.

The 39-year-old had been under psychiatric care since 1995 and had suffered a psychotic break a few days before the accident. The prosecutor also wants to ascertain how is it possible that El Mir was with a valid driving licencedespite the diagnosis.