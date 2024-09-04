The 6-year-old girl who died after falling from a swing was rescued by a 14-year-old, Thanknis, who performed cardiac massage on her

What began as a peaceful and serene afternoon of games to be spent at the park on Monday, September 2, unfortunately turned into a huge tragedy for a little girl of only 6 years old. A terrible head trauma suffered following a fall from a swing caused the little girl’s death. Unfortunately, the attempts of all those who tried to save her life were in vain, including those of Thank youa 14 year old boy.

swing accident

The story of Thanknis, the boy who tried to save the little girl who fell from the swing

“I heard the mother’s screams, I called for help“. Thus begins the story of Thanknis, the 14-year-old who was among the first to help the 6-year-old girl who fell from the swing at the park “Don Abele Agostinelli” to Villongo San Filastroin the province of Bergamo.

The boy, a resident of Villongo, continued his story by explaining how that afternoon he was in the churchyard when, at a certain point, he heard the desperate screams of the little girl’s relatives. After promptly alerting the 118 health personnel, Thanknis attempted to put into practice the suggestions he had received to provide her with assistance:

“I asked on the phone if there was anything I could do while I waited for help to arrive and the 118 operator told me I could try to perform cardiac massage on the little girl, who was showing no signs of life”.

Despite the cardiac massage performed, the little girl however she never recovered.

red code transport

“I did everything I could” the young man reported. Shortly after his intervention, the little girl was rushed by helicopter to the hospital where, unfortunately, She died during the evening due to the serious injuries she suffered.

Among those who tried to help the little girl, there was also Noemi Pellegrini Belottibar owner Naomi near the park: “I was working and the little girl’s cousin came, screaming for help. So I called for help too”.

swing placed under seizure

The Prosecutor’s Office has opened a file for manslaughter against unknown persons and is evaluating whether or not to perform an autopsy. The swing was immediately placed under seizure.