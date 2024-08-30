A very popular food in the United States, mainly thanks to the prestigious fast food chains found in the country, are hamburgers. There are many well-known stores, such as McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’swhich compete for the top positions in the market, and it is always an interesting debate as to which of the three is better.

In that regard, a young woman named Erin McDowell wrote an article on the site Business Insider in which, after having tried the simplest and cheapest burgers (with only a beef patty, a slice of cheese and ketchup) of the three chains, he determined that The Burger King one, which was the cheapest, was the best of all.

The Burger King burger It was priced at just $2.59 and, to McDowell’s palate, was the standout. Of the three, despite being the least expensive, because, as a whole, the burger itself had a much stronger roast beef flavor than the others, without letting the ingredients take center stage.

In addition, the woman appreciated the fact that This Burger King burger It was the only one that didn’t have onions.noting that this did not take away from the flavor of the burger, but instead allowed the meat to be felt more. At the same time, he emphasized that the cheese was perfectly melted on top of the meat and had the ideal thickness for a burger.

The worst burger between McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s

Just as Erin McDowell determined in Business Insider that Burger King’s burger was the best of the three and the cheapest, he also concluded that, despite high expectations, McDonald’s was the worst: it cost US$3.49 and mentioned that at that place he usually prefers the more complete burgers and not the simple ones.

Still, he said that It had a beef patty, pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese.but that’s not enough to make its flavor as pure as the one he noticed in Burger King, so it ended up not living up to his expectations.

For its part, Wendy’s, which was the most expensive of the three at $3.74, finished in the middle of the evaluation. He said that it had practically the same ingredients as the McDonald’s, but with the only difference that its shape was more “square”, although he revealed that he liked the taste and that all its ingredients gave it more dimension when he held it in his hand, making it seem larger.