Wendy Altschule shared for an article in Business Insider who decided celebrate her birthday in an unusual way: traveling alone to Switzerland, leaving behind her three children and her husbandwho agreed to take on the responsibilities of caring for the minors during her absence.

According to the cited media, This trip was something Wendy needed to rediscover herself.beyond the role of mother. One of the things that she highlighted is that She wanted her children to see her as a human being in search of adventure. and not just as a caregiver.

So when he turned 40, he felt the need to follow his own interests. and passions without having to consider the needs of their family, something that is commonly expected of women who are mothers.

During his adventure in Engelberg, Switzerland, Wendy immersed herself in experiences she had always wanted to live. As he recounted in the Business Insider article, walked along mountain trails alongside cows with bells, climbed a via ferrata, explored a glacier cave, crossed a suspension bridge, kayaked on Lake Trüebsee and took a cable car to the top of Mount Titlis.

Despite feeling overwhelmed by mom guilt and worry about not being available if her children needed her, Wendy was grateful to be able to afford such a trip, and acknowledged that not all mothers have the same opportunity. due to financial constraints and family responsibilities.

Wendy Altschuler is a travel and adventure enthusiast.

During the trip, had the opportunity to reflect on the pressure that is often placed on mothers to sacrifice their own desires and needs for the benefit of their family. For her, this trip represented a opportunity to reconnect with herself and reaffirm her identity beyond being a mother.

He thought about the importance of maintaining his health and vitality, which has become a priority as the years go by and finally He expressed that You want your children to see that you are a human being who seeks adventure and loves to travel.move your body in nature and learn about other cultures and destinations.