LDisney parks are one of the most popular destinations in the world. However, costs are not usually cheap, especially if you are traveling from another city or country. Therefore, a Woman living in New York decided to go and come back in one dayand although he admits that it was tiring, he expressed his joy because managed to save hundreds of dollars.

Business Insider, where Gabbi Shaw told that he got this idea from several videos he saw on TikTok, where various content creators propose visiting Disney in a single day to save money.

So this alternative kept resonating in his head until he decided that I was able to fly from New York on Spirit Airlines, a low-cost airlinetake an Uber from the airport to Disney World, spend a whole day in the park and then return to the Big Apple in less than 24 hours, all without having to pay for a hotel.

To achieve this, Gabbi revealed that had to get up at 3:00 AM to board the 6:00 flight. He also reported that Leaving his car at the New York airport cost him US$75“It’s a steep price, but an Uber from my home on Long Island to LaGuardia can cost over $100 one way, so parking is the more cost-effective option,” he said. As for the plane ticket, he said: The round trip flight cost him US$236 and to his surprise, he arrived half an hour earlier than expected in Orlando.

Regarding the cost of access to Disneyreported that the ticket was $244 but added the $24 Lightning Lane multi-pass at Hollywood Studios and the $20 single-lane pass for the TRON attraction, so the final price was US$291.

In addition to this, He spent approximately US$60 on food and US$38.99 on return transportation. from the park, which he left at 6:30 PM In total. On the one-day trip, the woman spent US$747.

Traveling from New York to Disney: the difference between a 1-day and 3-day trip



In his interview with Business Insider, The woman said that if she had gone for three days in August, the ticket would have cost her around US$493.. Airfare, hotel, food and drink, Uber rides, and long-term parking at the New York airport would have cost more than US$2,000 for a single personso he acknowledged that although it was a rather tiring trip, It was worth it in economic terms.