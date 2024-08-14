According to the criteria of
So this alternative kept resonating in his head until he decided that I was able to fly from New York on Spirit Airlines, a low-cost airlinetake an Uber from the airport to Disney World, spend a whole day in the park and then return to the Big Apple in less than 24 hours, all without having to pay for a hotel.
To achieve this, Gabbi revealed that had to get up at 3:00 AM to board the 6:00 flight. He also reported that Leaving his car at the New York airport cost him US$75“It’s a steep price, but an Uber from my home on Long Island to LaGuardia can cost over $100 one way, so parking is the more cost-effective option,” he said. As for the plane ticket, he said: The round trip flight cost him US$236 and to his surprise, he arrived half an hour earlier than expected in Orlando.
Regarding the cost of access to Disneyreported that the ticket was $244 but added the $24 Lightning Lane multi-pass at Hollywood Studios and the $20 single-lane pass for the TRON attraction, so the final price was US$291.
In addition to this, He spent approximately US$60 on food and US$38.99 on return transportation. from the park, which he left at 6:30 PM In total. On the one-day trip, the woman spent US$747.
Traveling from New York to Disney: the difference between a 1-day and 3-day trip
In his interview with Business Insider, The woman said that if she had gone for three days in August, the ticket would have cost her around US$493.. Airfare, hotel, food and drink, Uber rides, and long-term parking at the New York airport would have cost more than US$2,000 for a single personso he acknowledged that although it was a rather tiring trip, It was worth it in economic terms.
