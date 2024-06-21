“I had never left these mountains. And now, at my age, I have gone to fairs and meetings in Tetouan, Tangier, Marrakech, Rabat. Even to Dakhla. I have met many women who do things similar to ours and, although we do not speak the same language, we have managed to communicate and share experiences,” says Fátima Hayou, vice president of the Khizana textile cooperative, in the Rif region, in northern Morocco. This 60-year-old woman does not stop smiling as she speaks: “I go alone, without my husband, with other women from the cooperative. Now she has gotten used to it, but at first it was difficult for her. I told him that I was going to travel with or without her permission and he had to accept it. “This is the best thing that has happened to me,” she says.

Cooperatives play a vital role in the economic and social development of Morocco. They are essential in the agricultural, artisanal and tourism sectors. In recent decades, their number has increased, from less than 3,000 in 1998 to 53,856 today, according to the Office for the Development of Cooperation (ODCO). They are a fundamental tool of the country’s roadmap towards sustainable, green and inclusive development in 2030, in addition to reinforcing social cohesion. They allow their members to share the means of production, optimize material costs and make investments that they could not afford individually.

Moroccan women particularly benefit from this policy. In recent years, cooperatives run by women have prospered throughout the country, up to the current 7,360 (13.6% of the total), the vast majority in the agri-food and artisanal sectors, which between them have more than 50,000 members. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine put the continuation of many of them at risk and, once they began to overcome their effects, some faced drought.

The lack of rain has reduced the production and quality of honey from the Ithri cooperative, in Taounil, a town located in the heart of the Al Hoceima national park. “There are fewer flowers and the taste of the honey is not as good as before,” says Farida Azzouzi, 46, president of the association of 10 women. “Due to the drought, last year each member only made 200 euros of profit.” In previous years they got something more: “Enough to invest in our houses, improve them or make some purchases,” Azzouzi acknowledges. “But 200 euros is better than nothing.” Now, the cooperative has been forced to move its hives to an area where the araar, a conifer very present in the park, dominates, in order for its spring flowering to attract bees and increase production.

Morocco is still very patriarchal. This work allows us to verify that man is not better or stronger. I am also strong and I can work and progress Dina Asrih, president of the Asrih honey sales cooperative

The women of the Asrih cooperative market their products through social networks. Many buyers, says the president, Dina Asrih (30 years old), in perfect Spanish, are Moroccans who live in Europe and come on vacation. “Honey is expensive, a liter can cost 50 or 70 euros. That’s why our neighbors don’t buy it, only if they need it as medicine. “Traditional sweets that were previously made with honey are now made with water and sugar syrup.” Asrih highlights “the emotional value” of the cooperative for its members. “Morocco is still a very patriarchal country. This work allows us to verify that men are not better or stronger than us. I am also strong and I can work and progress and do many things that only they did before.”

The women of these two cooperatives have received training and support from RODPAL, a Moroccan organization to promote entrepreneurship and conservation of the natural environment. Like the other projects in this report, they have been financed by the program Best Africa.

In La maison de l’abeille (the house of the bees), near Chauen, the wives of beekeepers have created a cooperative to package honey and process the derived products. Hanan Ben Ali and Karima El Hamrami showed some, at the beginning of April. Chema Caballero A woman from the Tanafet textile cooperative, near Chauen, was weaving a ‘mendil’, the overskirt and veil that Amazigh women wear, in early April. Chema Caballero Fatima Stitou, president of the Khizana cooperative, finished a ‘mendil’ helped by two colleagues, at the beginning of April. Chema Caballero The women of the Nissae Badis cooperative make objects from palm hearts and wool, such as baskets, hats, trivets, and coasters. Chema Caballero

Near Chauen is La maison de l’abeille (the house of the bees). Here it is the men who take care of the hives and collect the honey. Their wives have formed a cooperative to bottle it and make candles, soaps or creams. Hanan Ben Ali, 39, married and mother of two children, is proud: “We still depend on our husbands for many things, because we are just starting out. We make this effort so that our children study and have the opportunities that we did not have.” All of the interviewees highlight the independence that work gives them, having their own income and traveling.

In Tanafet, a village in the Rif Mountains that is accessible on foot, after driving on a dirt track, some women wash clothes in the stream that descends from the still snow-capped peaks. At school, boys and girls play soccer. The men are sitting against the walls, taking advantage of their shadow. In the cooperative, some women operate the looms, weaving the overskirt and veil that the Amazigh wear, the mendil of wool or cotton that identifies, with colored stripes, the different towns in the area. Saida Chouli, 37 years old, single, like most of her colleagues, she describes her life before forming the association: “It was reduced to domestic work and the fields. We had no income of our own. “Now we are independent.” European hiking tourists are its main customers.

It means double the work, you have to do the housework, since the husband is not going to do it, and then come to work here. But is it worth it Fatima Stitou, president of the Khizana textile cooperative

Fatima Stitou, 55, president of the Khizana cooperative, regrets that young women do not want to learn the hard craft of the loom. “It means double the work, because you have to do the housework, since the husband is not going to do it, and then come to work here. But it is worth it because of how much it brings us to be all together, talk about our problems and get money that helps us so much.” What they sell the most are the new products that they have learned to make in workshops in the NGO Dexde Design for Development: covers, bags or tablecloths. The cooperative has received a computer from the National Institute of Human Development of Morocco as a prize for its good work, but no one knows how to use it. Aalae Bou Khajjou, a Dexde worker, turns it on for the first time and the women look at the designs on the screen in amazement. He will be in charge of training the youngest to keep the association’s accounts.

Sisters Zohra and Hajida Aziat. Chema Caballero

Those who do not see the need to innovate are the members of the Nissae Badis cooperative, who use hearts of palm and wool to make baskets, hats, placemats… Hakima El Fateh, 43, president, explains that they always make the same designs, because it is what their clients demand: local tourism that comes to Badis beach who likes traditional things. The Fateh, helped by a needle, covers the palmetto strips with wool. “I am diabetic and the medicines I need are very expensive. Thanks to this income I can buy them and pay for the taxi, 20 euros, that takes me to Al Hoceima when I have to go to the doctor. “Before it was impossible for me.”

The Aziat sisters have trained members of more than 30 textile cooperatives throughout Morocco and have even traveled to Spain to show their art with looms. They are at the head of Talassemntane, an association of six women that has its workshop and shop in the center of Chauen. The eldest, Zohra, 49, says that her husband is sick and cannot work: “If it weren’t for this job, my daughters would be on the streets.” The youngest, Hajida, 43, is single and cares for her mother and a sister with intellectual disabilities. The two laugh continuously. They are happy despite the hardness of their work: “Look at my hands, they look like they belong to a tough man,” says Hajida. “But I don’t care, I make my living with them and I don’t depend on anyone.”

This report has been prepared thanks to the support of the Banco Santander Foundation, financier of the Best Africa program.

