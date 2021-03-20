By court order, my monthly pension must be equal to the salary of a practicing teacher with eleven years of seniority, but the ANSeS assures that they have no way of finding out the amount of that salary, therefore, it corresponds to me to travel all the years to La Plata and request a receipt from the Ministry of Education. For this, previously, I must request the ANSeS form 137/2005 that the Ministry requires me to carry out the procedure.

Once the proof of salary has been obtained (which is not always delivered on the day) with him, a readjustment procedure is initiated in the ANSeS.

The readjustment takes about a year, therefore, I am always collecting a year in arrears. As if this were not enough, in 2020 I could not travel due to the pandemic and now I cannot do so because the Ministry in La Plata is closed and does not serve the public. So in 2021 I keep collecting the 2019 retirement and I don’t know for how much longer.

How can it be that the ANSeS does not have a system through which it has access to updated salaries, not only for teachers but for any other activity? How can it be that he does not accept the salary scales approved by the Government for the readjustment? Why do they force older adults to take a grueling journey so they can get what they deserve? And those who are unable to move? Wouldn’t it be time to make better use of the technology that exists?

Maria Eva Moggia

[email protected]

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

At the time of retirement, the ANSeS offers the alternative of staying within the social work that had under a dependency relationship or PAMI.

In my case, I chose to stay in my social work: OSPEA (Social Work of the Superior and Professional Personnel of Aerocomercial Companies) / UPSA-GALENO. Unfortunately, in my retirement receipt they deduct $ 7,688 a month that is obligatorily directed to PAMI, even though, as appropriate, I do not use any of its services. That is to say, the inadmissible thing is to be paying two social works, PAMI and OSPEA, and not allowing to take as payment on account of OSPEA (my chosen social work), the amount that they deduct from me and obligatorily direct to PAMI.

Perhaps under the cover of a shameful rigged or bureaucratically twisted law or resolution. We retirees are a weak group, without strength, and without time, so we request that the shameful discount be corrected as soon as possible. Bear in mind that for politicians “the old are the most vulnerable, valuable and sacred to whom the State must protect for everything they have given throughout their lives.”

Roberto Guazzini

[email protected]

As a retiree, on several occasions I complained about the ANSeS staff for the lack of attention, the difficulty of getting appointments, the impossibility of communicating by phone, etc. On this occasion, I write to congratulate the staff of the UDAI Palermo, located at Avenida Santa Fe 5140, CABA. I was established on March 17, with a retired domestic service lady, in order to present a problem that arose. He had to travel urgently to the town of London, Department of Belén, province of Catamarca, and he needed to change the bank to collect his retirement (he charges the minimum) and for the computer systems the closest shift was for the month of May.

In turn, I clarify that there is only one bank in that town and it is Banco Nación Argentina. I pleasantly inform the goodwill and disposition of both the man who attended us at the access door to the ANSeS branch as well as the lady to whom he referred us, in a few minutes he solved the problem and enabled us to the necessary user level to from my computer, to be able to change the collection entity.

What I expose should be the normal and habitual in a society that each one fulfills his function and rendering his service that corresponds to another citizen. I simply offer my congratulations to the employees of the ANSeS UDAI Palermo, so that this example can be repeated in all public bodies, that the service provided takes into account the needs of the population.

Claudio Andermann

[email protected]

Since November 2019, my retirement payment has been suspended, completely unaware of the reasons. I clarify that I live alone, I am 96 years old, and I have survived from now until now, thanks to the goodwill of my sister, who helps me with the payment of food, medicine, taxes, etc. I emphasize that she is also an elderly person, retired and it is not easy for her to face such expenses.

For the above reasons, my situation is very difficult. since the referred pension benefit is suspended, it is my only financial support. I have started the Claim with Application N ° 113986171 at the UDAI Flores, having attended said agency after requesting shifts on several occasions, despite the fact that I have mobility problems, without providing any solution to my problem, limiting myself to indicating that I had to make the claim via the Virtual ANSeS, where I have registered the claim since December 22, 2020, without any results to date.

I hope you know how to understand the situation raised, and a prompt humanitarian solution to the problem raised will be provided to me.

Rita Santa Pisano

[email protected]

The seriousness not noticed by the Government and officials of the crime of getting ahead in line to protect themselves, condemning others more exposed to death, is similar and equally reprehensible as that of a ship captain who, given the lack of enough boats, chooses save your life and condemn other passengers to death.

It is not a strange behavior in the vice president who wishes to embody the leadership of Justice towards those who have the least, but in fact she denies that intention. Leaving aside the acts of corruption for which she has been prosecuted and convicted, the demand to extract two privileged pensions that import approximately $ 350,000 from ANSeS resources that are distributed to retirees, constitutes an affront to her declared intention to leadership and defense of the most vulnerable.

It is subtracting resources for those who have the least, condemning them, as in the case of vaccines, those who receive less than twenty thousand pesos a month, which are approximately 80% of retirees, to languish and die for lack of food and medicine.

Alfredo Andreotti

[email protected]

Look also