The President published a video on his Instagram profile this Sunday (April 16, 2023) comparing himself to the American actor

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) published a video on his profile on Instagram this Sunday (16.Apr.2023) saying that when he puts on sunglasses he “turns into Brad Pitt“. Pitt is popularly recognized as a “gala”.

In the publication, Lula, still in the United Arab Emirates, joked with an unidentified acquaintance. “Have you met me? It’s just that when I put on these glasses, I become Brad Pitt, and I thought: he won’t know me.”he said.

Watch (29s):