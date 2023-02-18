At half past six in the afternoon on Sunday, February 12, Ester Armela was already packing up her things to leave the Turkish city of Alejandreta. Suddenly, she heard: “Exit! Get ready, we’re leaving.” It was Annika Coll, the head of the Emergency and Immediate Response Unit of the Community of Madrid (Ericam). Ester and the other 39 people who have made up the Spanish contingent of this rescue group had been in Turkey since the previous Tuesday. They had been able to save a man and were beginning to lose hope of finding more people alive under the rubble of this town of some 250,000 inhabitants, one of the most affected by the earthquakes. But on that Sunday afternoon, the Turkish rescue teams raised the alarm about a victim who was possibly still alive.

Quickly, Ester Armela put on her suit and made the 15-minute bus ride from her tent to the place where the victim could be found. Once there, she was taken to a dark hole. “They told me that there could be a living person in there,” this 42-year-old doctor already recalls at the Ericam headquarters in Madrid. “I didn’t see anything, but when I put my hand in I noticed the hand of a person. She wasn’t cold, but she was a little numb, and I had a hard time holding her. But there was hope. At the moment she put the pulse oximeter on her to measure her vital signs, she grabbed me. It is the first memory that she has of the rescue of G., a 50-year-old woman who had been resisting under the rubble for almost seven days, a total of 144 hours. “To this day I still get chills when I remember the feeling I had when I found out that she was alive,” she says.

At first, when introducing a flashlight into that hole, he could see that he was still breathing because his back was moving. She had spent seven days without eating or drinking, breathing upside down. When the earthquake began in the early hours of Monday, February 6, she G. she was buried under the roof of the entrance to her bedroom. She had been able to survive thanks to the fact that she was in a “life hole”, as specialists call the spaces that form among the rubble. Her two daughters and her husband, however, were not so lucky. He reacted to an instinctive impulse and went to collect the girls when he felt the tremors, but the three were crushed in the main corridor of the house. Only G. survived. The three hours that her rescue lasted, she communicated with those who cared for her only through her hand.

The hand of the woman rescued by the Emergency and Immediate Response Unit of the Community of Madrid (Ericam) seven days after the earthquake occurred in Turkey, with an intraosseous line placed by Spanish health workers.

Little by little, the firemen were enlarging the hole. “It was at that moment that I heard her speak for the first time. Until then, she had held her hand and seen her breathe, but had not yet heard her voice, ”recalls Ester Armela. The more the hole opened, the more she wanted to move, so the paramedics on site had to apply tranquilizers. She would sometimes nod and make a sound, but she would get very nervous every time more debris was removed. As the hours passed, the image of her hand was more and more complete. Until her doll appeared. However, because she was so dehydrated, they couldn’t give her nutrients through an IV. “It had to be an intraosseous route,” says the doctor, while she points to her own wrist with her index finger. Through that channel flowed medicines and water to keep her alive. “So that the serums that we put on it would remain warm, we kept them inside our work overalls, attached to our chests,” recalls the health worker.

The Madrid firefighter Raúl Loro remembers the “beastly racket” that was in the area where the victim was. These are the conditions in which the rescue was carried out: noise, trucks, ambulances, and, above all, a lot of people. “Although what imposes the most when you are working there is the smell of the corpses,” says Loro, 49, for whom the earthquake in Turkey was his first mission of these characteristics. Recounting his days there, he has to stop talking from time to time to dry his tears: “I remembered my 10-year-old son a lot. Every time he saw a child in the place, he remembered his face ”.

A group from Ericam together with Turkish rescuers rescued a woman buried under the rubble, almost seven days after the earthquake that hit Turkey.

At 10 p.m., more than three hours after he was located, G. was no longer just an arm sticking out of the rubble. They finally got her out of that hole. Very gently, she laid her down on a table. Her face was full of dirt and rheum, and she had many wounds on her body, which had already filled her skin with ulcers. Ester still remembers the impression she had when she saw how dark and thick her blood was. “She wasn’t flowing,” she says. Even so, she insists that she really wanted to see her face, to see what the woman who had held her hand for so many hours was like: “That’s something that comes to you.” On the way to the hospital, she caressed her face: “I wanted to show her my support and affection,” recalls the emotional doctor Ester Armela.

But the rescue was not over yet. It was not enough to recover the body alive, it was also necessary to save its memories. Early Monday morning, Juan Carlos Galán, 54, and his dog um They detected the lifeless bodies of her daughters and her husband. “I was digging around the place and I pulled up this woman’s wedding photos. That shocked me, I couldn’t look at them. I don’t know why, but I had to look away from those images”, recalls Galán. “To that woman, who I suppose will recover, what does she have left, her photos?” He asks himself, while bowing his head.

The Ericam team was there for nine days. Nine days of cold, tension, exhaustion and lack of sleep. And, although the trip back to Madrid was the most comfortable of all, the memories they brought back from the horror are not so comfortable. All in all, the three interviewees are proud to have participated in this mission. Juan Carlos Galán thus argues how gratifying this job is for him: “The only thing left for the victims is for my dog ​​to bark and indicate something. If not, then the machines pass by and destroy everything”.