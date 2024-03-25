“I took Decaro to the boss…”: here's what the governor of Puglia Emiliano really said about the mayor of Bari – VIDEO

The controversy continues over words delivered on Saturday by the governor of Puglia on the mayor of Bari and the alleged contacts with the boss Trusses. “When Decaro he was traffic councilor Bari was a crazy city. We decided to close at Bari traffic Old. Decaro came to me scared and he told me that he had done it threatened with a gun to his back while he was carrying out inspections for the Ztl. Then together we went to the Capriati's sister, the boss of that neighborhood, and we told her how things were”, said the governor of Puglia Emiliano. “That is, that it had to be closed to traffic for example to save children from the danger of cars. I told her that this was my advisor and that I entrusted him to him. Then a few months later Decaro and I returned to clear out the houses of the Capriati seized in that area”, he underlined Emiliano.



WATCH THE VIDEO OF EMILIANO'S SPEECH

Emiliano's reply and the misunderstood sentence

The Governor then explained that he meant that he had gone with the councilor who had been threatened by the the boss's sister, without a criminal record, to make the gang understand through her that things had changed. “I read agencies in which a phrase is misunderstood that twenty thousand people present in the square today understood perfectly. I told you about an event that actually happened when we closed the Bari traffic Old. And faced with an episode in which they had invited my councilor to leave the places where he was working, I went in person to the boss's sister with no criminal record Antonio Capriati, who I had arrested and had sent to trial and then convicted of murder, to make her understand that things had changed, those attitudes were no longer tolerated, that they could only address the councilor in a civil and polite manner (and here's the hyperbole ” I'll entrust him to you if he needs to drink or need assistance” since he was there to do his job”, said Emiliano who then added: “When after a few months we confiscated as the Municipality of Bari the houses of the Capriati family located there nearby, no one objected and now those houses are important social centers and no one has ever bothered them again. These are the facts. This is my conduct, which I would repeat. Because Decaro was able to calmly finish his work as traffic councilor by creating the ZTL in old Bari and because we accomplished an enormous amount of work to liberate St. Peter's Square. I acted as a policeman would have acted when faced with a fact that was not perfectly defined and which had to be quashed with the authority of the mayor who resolved every problem without fuss and calmed down those who had created problems”.

The denial of Decaro and the sister of the boss Capriati

Secondly, Decaro proved Emiliano wrong. The mayor of Bari tried to tone down the controversy by denying what was said by the Apulian governor, who during the demonstration of solidarity towards him in the capital, had said that he had accompanied him to the house of the boss Capriati's sister twenty years ago. “It is certainly true that he gave me all his support, in the face of protests from a good part of the neighborhood, when we began to close Bari Vecchia to cars, but Emiliano doesn't remember well. I never went to any sister's house.”declared the mayor of Bari. Words that are confirmed by what was declared by Lina Capriati, sister of the boss Antonio, in prison for over 30 years, who declared on Tg1: “Never seen Decaro, he never came here”.

The Dx wants to bring the Bari case to the Anti-Mafia. Boccia's reply (Pd)

The storm that hit Emiliano-Decaro brought the vice-president of the Anti-Mafia commission, Mauro D'Attis, to request a “in-depth analysis of the Anti-Mafia Commission“. “On the Bari case, in addition to having acquired all the documents, a series of hearings must also be scheduled. Among these is that of Antonio Di Matteo, former president of Amtab, the municipal corporation of Bari who today in a local newspaper talks about rigged competitions, complaints and, above all, silence: words that paint a very serious, pathological picture, which deserves careful investigation in all locations”.

In close proximity Francesco Bocciapresident of the senators of PDreplied: “The right, its exponents, the Honorable D'Attis who first participated in a summit at the Ministry of the Interior which was completely out of place and now pontificates as vice president of the Anti-Mafia, the majority group leaders who now raise their voices they should be ashamed and stop using parliamentary institutions and commissions as a political cudgel. The Anti-Mafia Commission is too serious a thing to be used for electoral purposes. But by now this right has, unfortunately, accustomed us to everything.”