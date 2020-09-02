The Cantabrian film director Richard Zubelzu has quit smoking after overcoming covid-19. VICTOR SAINZ

Sergio Benito smoked. He smoked a lot. But how much is a lot? With confinement he decided to do a little experiment: leave each empty package on the table in his living room. A package. Two. Three. Four. Since he bought tobacco from cardboard to cardboard, every six days he had ten more packs. Five. Six. Seven. As that mountain of crushed boxes, untimely coughs and black lungs grew, the image became clearer. Why do I smoke so much? Eight. Nine. Ten. After a month and a half locked up at home, on April 28 he decided not to smoke another cigarette. For now, the mountain is winning.

The case of this 39-year-old from Madrid who works as a high school teacher in Malaga is not the only one: hundreds of people have made the decision to end this bad habit in the midst of a pandemic. Although the Ministry of Health does not yet have official statistics on patients included in smoking cessation programs, in April cigarette sales fell by almost 27% – the largest decrease since 2013 – according to the Commissioner for the Tobacco Market. The department headed by Salvador Illa considers that, as a result of the coronavirus, there is a greater awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco on respiratory health, which could have led to the decision to quit this habit. In fact, On May 29, a survey of 17,000 people during confinement was presented the results of which show that 6.73% of smokers have given up the habit, while 5.98% have reduced their consumption in this period.

The descent, remember the Tobacco Table —Which brings together the sector— may be due to more factors — less tourism, fewer bars, less purchasing power — but everyone agrees that there have been people who have stopped smoking. “This exceptional confinement situation may have been seen as an opportunity to quit using tobacco,” says a ministry spokeswoman. Increased health awareness as a result of the coronavirus – a respiratory disease – and the radical change in habits have helped those who have started to try.

“Confinement was a total change in routines: you are more at home, you exercise in the living room, you spend the whole day with your children. Among all these changes, I took the opportunity to quit smoking, ”says Paula Rodríguez Laval, a 43-year-old from Madrid who lives in Toledo. “I had read that when you change your day to day, like on a vacation, it is the best time to establish new routines, so I decided to give it a try.” Rodríguez smoked about 15 cigarettes a day and now, with the help of public health treatment, he has not done so for more than a month. “My main motive is not to die of lung cancer and leave my children without a mother,” he says.

The idea of ​​death also tormented Richard Zubelzu, a 42-year-old film director from Cantabria who smoked almost a pack a day. “On April 13 I fell ill with coronavirus and pneumonia. They took me to the hospital. The doctors told me that one of the reasons why I hit so hard is because I was a smoker. And I was scared, of course ”. Back home in Madrid, he had to remain in quarantine for two weeks and took advantage of the situation to not light a cigarette again. “It was very difficult for me, but not only because I did not have tobacco, but because I was locked up, not being able to see my family… I turned everything around. Now I’m much better, “he explains.

Luis Cruz, on the other hand, had decided to leave him as soon as he retired. And that’s what he has spent smoking most of his life: he started at 17 and is 63. In total, 46 years with a cigarette in his mouth. Literally. He smoked two packs a day. Shortly before the state of alarm, he went to the doctor to ask for a treatment with pills. Confinement came to their aid. “I had decided that I did not want to smoke anymore, but being locked up has been very good for me to take it to the letter. Being at home, I don’t see anyone who smokes next to me or offers me tobacco, ”explains this retiree who lives in Talamanca del Jarama (Madrid). “Most of the colleagues also smoked, offered, being with them it was more difficult not to smoke yourself,” he adds. Now, he feels much better, he breathes more easily and he has the strength to climb the steep slopes of his urbanization without getting tired.

Social smokers

According to Health, “it is possible that this exceptional situation of confinement has been seen as an opportunity to stop using tobacco or other similar products.” In addition, those considered as social smokers, that is, those who only smoke when they meet other people at leisure, could have decreased their consumption by being confined to their homes.

This is the case of Carmen Gutiérrez, a 40-year-old from Murcia and a resident of Madrid. “The quarantine has a bad part, because you are more worried, but it also has a good part, and that is that you do not have a social life, and seeing your friends less means less temptation,” he says. Gutiérrez smoked about 15 cigars a day, but when she went out with her friends she could smoke more than one pack. She left it at the beginning of the pandemic, with the help of the nicotine patches. “Living alone, not being able to see people and on top of it quitting smoking has been very overwhelming. But I have not had a cigarette for three months. Now I have to remove the patches and I will see people again. I hope I don’t relapse, ”he says.

In this sense, the ministry recalls that since January 1, pharmacological treatments to stop smoking have been funded by the National Health System, which “may be beginning to bear fruit and may account for part of this percentage in the decline of the sale of tobacco ”. It does not rule out that another part may be due to a drop in the purchasing power of smokers who have lost their jobs or suffered an ERTE; some of them have been able to switch to rolling tobacco – it increased by 45% in April, although it only accounts for 2.3% of total sales.

Now, the most difficult part comes: resisting when friends go out to smoke, saying no when they bring the cigarette to your mouth. Breathe in the smoke from afar and refuse to let it flood you. Again. Sergio Benito thinks about his particular mountain before answering: “My friends keep biting me and telling me that I’m going to relapse. At first I took it badly, but now I take it as a matter of honor. I’m not going to smoke again. I’m not going to smoke again ”.

Influence tourism and hospitality The Tobacco Table, which brings together the entire sector – farmers, processors, industry, wholesalers, vending machine manufacturers, tobacconists, employers and unions – considers that there are several factors that may explain the sharp drop in sales of cigarettes and other types of tobacco. tobacco in April: “This behavior is explained by the lower consumption times during the confinement period, as leisure and social relations are completely limited with the closure of the hotel business, coinciding with the Holy Week holidays and other festivities local, and the absence of sales related to tourism ”.

