The new season of ‘Lazos de sangre’ begins tonight on La 1 (10:35 p.m.) with a special on the wedding of Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva, which will feature a guest who is very close to the marriage. Leading the debate is Jordi González (Barcelona, ​​60 years old), who returns to TVE after more than a year away from the small screen. He does so after an uninterrupted quarter of a century on Telecinco, where he presented some of the most successful programs on the network.

–After a gap year, what has convinced you about ‘Blood Ties’ to return to television?

-I have spent a sabbatical year, all of 2022, which I had already planned for a long time to rest and decide even if I stopped working. To know if he took strength and continued. I was out of Spain that year and not too long ago the director of Originals for TVE, Ana María Bordas, called me to offer me ‘Lazos de sangre’. It is a program that has prestige, that is very well done and it didn’t take them long to convince me. It is also a format that is quite different from what I have done in my last professional stage. I was excited.

–Were you a fan of the show before?

-I knew him and watched his documentaries. The documented biography of the characters is very well done. Think, also, that they have access to the archive of this house, which is 60 years old, with images from all over the world and the program is dedicated to people or family sagas that are part of the collective memory of Spain. It is a good product, which is then followed by a debate that I am going to moderate as best I can.

–You are the third presenter of ‘Lazos de sangre’, what do you think you can contribute to the format?

– I’m going to contribute myself. They have not told me, really, neither the TV nor the producer, how I have to do it. They have seen me doing debates and I suppose they trust that I will know how to moderate. Each one has its style. I don’t like to get wet when talking about a character. I think the moderator does not have to comment.

–What characters or sagas are going to star this season?

-We start tonight, for obvious current reasons, with Tamara Falcó and her family saga. In the coming weeks we will have a program with Massiel and with the singer herself on the set; another dedicated to Camarón de la Isla and Mecano. The format opens the range to well-known people in the fields of music, cinema, literature, as long as they are in the public domain, that people know.

–Are you one of those who look longingly at the past times?

-The past has made us all, but I am not nostalgic. When I change my car, I don’t say goodbye to the vehicle I’ve had in recent times. I like to change and be up to date. When a new phone model comes out, I prefer that one to the one I’ve had for five years.

–After spending more than 25 years at Telecinco, he returns to TVE. How was the return to television in which he began his professional career?

-I started on TVE in Catalonia in 1985, in an afternoon program called ‘La palmera’, which had to last three months and lasted six years. Then it went to national broadcast. Then I went to TV3, Telemadrid, Antena 3… I’ve been on all the channels except Canal Plus. This kind of parable makes me laugh because I am now on TVE finishing my degree, because I am already many years old. This company has changed a lot. When I started, there was only TVE, broadcasting in analog and with tremendous audiences because there was no competition.

–Of those millionaire audiences, now it is difficult to reach a 12% share in a ‘prime time’…

-In the United States, which is a reference in television, its successful programs are around 8% due to fragmentation, on-demand television and because you have many offers on the platforms. Ten years ago, if you didn’t give 25%, they would take it from you and your program would end. Now, with 10% they are delighted and it is a success.

–In this gap year, have you missed television?

-I really like my job, I have a great time, but I wanted to take a break. I haven’t missed TV, honestly. I never had the feeling of emptiness from not working, quite the opposite. I was realizing that I wanted more not to work than to work. During this time I have been offered a project or a type of program that I no longer wanted. I was not excited.

–He left Telecinco without saying goodbye to his audience.

-The last program I presented on Telecinco was on December 26, 2021. And I said: “Well, you and I will see each other in a while.” I wasn’t going to say goodbye either because it’s something you do with people you’re not going to see again. And when I finished I was not convinced that I was not going to return to Telecinco. I have been out of Mediaset and many things have happened, including the change of direction. When I came back I was receptive to proposals, whether they were from Telecinco or another channel.

–How do you see the situation of your old chain? What do you think of the programming changes?

-Changing something that works is always risky. But if you don’t take risks, you get stuck and stagnant. I insist, I have been away and I have not experienced the evolution of my former company. I know that there have been movements and changes, but honestly I cannot assess them because I have not followed them. If the audiences now are not optimal, it is precisely because they are starting with another stage and it takes a while until the changes are consolidated.