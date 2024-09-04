In the midst of the discussion about the López Obrador’s capricious judicial reform and of the liar Sixth Government Reportthe Official Gazette of CDMX published a decree signed by Martí Batresin which The figure of “private property” disappears in the country’s capital.

That is to say, that the The capital government can take away from any citizen his house, his apartment or his landwith the public utility argument.

The worst thing about this case is that Nothing can be done by the citizen who has been deprived of his “private property”since the public ministries, the judges and, in general, the Judiciary will be dominated by presidential whims; judges loyal to the Morena partywho will owe their position to the president in office, the governor in office or the dominant criminal group.

These are the proposed changes to the Article Three of the Constitution of Mexico City.

The aforementioned article established: “Mexico City assumes as principles (…) the eradication of poverty, respect for private property, substantive equality, non-discrimination,” according to the reform promoted during the administration of Miguel Ángel Mancera (2012-2018).

As of September 2, 2024, the aforementioned Article states: “Mexico City assumes as principles (…) the eradication of poverty, respect for property in the same terms as Article 27 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, substantive equality and non-discrimination.”

In summary, the CDMX government argues that this change implies that: “Now, the law recognizes and protects both public and private and social property, to ensure that all contribute to the social well-being and sustainable development of our city.”

In turn, the Article 27 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States establishes respect for the private property as follows: “The ownership of the lands and waters within the limits of the national territory originally corresponds to the Nation, which has had and has the right to transfer ownership of them to individuals, constituting private property.”

However, what Martí Batres does not say is that the Federal Constitution also establishes the expropriation of “private property” for reasons of public utility.

Furthermore, in the construction of the Maya Train, the Felipe Ángeles Airport and the Dos Bocas Refinery, López Obrador dispossessed hundreds of citizens of their lands, which are still in litigation today.

But it is not new either.

Indeed, in the Political Itinerary of July 4, 2024, entitled: “Elected judges: the end of private property!”, I warned of the deception that Morena was preparing.

This is what I said: “Most of society does not know that the Judicial Reform opens the door to factional abuse of the law; that it will allow the existence of judges who are ordered, imposed or bought not only by whoever proposes them for the position, but by whoever buys the votes that will give them victory.

“And they do not know that, in the end, there will be no stopping organized crime and drug trafficking from bringing their own judges into the judiciary, which will give way to the pernicious “narco-judges.”

“It is even clear that the reform of the Judicial Branch not only seeks personal revenge against the president of the Court, but will become the most powerful instrument in the hands of Obrador and the spurious, to carry out to the ultimate consequences their revenge against the “private property” of the middle class, critics, businessmen and opponents.

“Yes, in essence, with the reform of the Judicial Branch, the tyrant of the Palace is seeking to create the conditions to maintain his greatest abilities: blackmail, extortion and revenge.

“That is to say, with judges who are bought and ordered, Morena governments can deprive citizens of their properties; they can deprive opponents of their freedoms and, in general, they can take away from citizens that precious concept called “private property.”

“In short, judicial reform is nothing more than the legalization of a criminal banner – and the establishment of laws to suit it – to do away with basic democratic rights such as “private property.”

“And today, without reform to the Judicial Branch, López was able to imprison not only Rosario Robles, but also renowned businessmen who dared to challenge him.

“If this is the case, without reform, AMLO has persecuted judges and ministers of the Court, whom he even intends to remove and even impeach. If this is the case, without reform, today criminal gangs enjoy total impunity. If this is the case, without reform, 78 journalists have been murdered during Obrador’s six-year term and none have been cleared up.

“Now imagine, for a moment, that the reform of the Judicial Branch was already in force and that, from the presidential power, they decided to launch one more of their insane purges against critics and opponents.

“That is to say, once the judges, magistrates and ministers are imposed in their own way – by the president – ​​not only will democracy be dead, but there will be no State institution capable of defending citizens from abuses of power, from violations of human rights, from the dispossession and theft of “private property.”

“And without an independent judiciary, land invasions, property dispossession, revenge from the highest levels of power and violations of human rights will proliferate.” (END OF QUOTE)

So we return to the obligatory and repeated question: What has to happen for Mexican society to understand that all Morena governments are a criminal gang? I told you so.

In time.

