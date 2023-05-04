Former federal deputy re-recorded video “toc, toc, toc… it’s the Federal Police” to talk about the operation against the former president

Former federal deputy Joyce Hasselmann (PSDB-SP) published a video on your social networks playing the meme “Toc, toc, toc…it’s the Federal Police”. A pessedebista said that, on this Wednesday (May 3, 2023), the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) heard the “tock, tock, tock” of the PF (Federal Police) for the first time. And he added: “I told you so“, when referring to the PF operation against Bolsonaro regarding suspected fraud in vaccination cards against covid-19.

“And write it down: today was the first of many others to come”he said, when sharing the video on your instagram. The meme refers to a speech by her, as a federal deputy, on the tribune of the Chamber of Deputies, in 2022.

Watch (3min33s):

OPERATION VENIRE

On the morning of this Wednesday (May 3), the PF launched an operation to investigate an alleged fraud scheme in vaccination data for Bolsonaro and family members. In all, the corporation served 16 search and seizure warrants and 6 preventive arrest warrants, 1 in Rio de Janeiro and 5 in the federal capital.

Officers carried out searches and seizures at Bolsonaro’s house in Jardim Botânico, in Brasilia. The former president was at the residence at the time of the searches and his cell phone was seized.

the lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former assistant, was arrested. In addition to him, 5 other people were arrested. Read the names:

military police Max William, Bolsonaro’s security;

army military Sergio Cordeiro, Bolsonaro’s security;

army sergeant Luís Marcos dos Reis, Bolsonaro advisor;

municipal secretary of Duque de Caxias (RJ), Joao Carlos Brecha ;

former army major Ailton Gonçalves Barros .

Operation Venire was launched in digital militia survey which is being processed by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) under the report of the minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In note (full – 174 KB), the PF reported that the changes to the cards took place from November 2021 to December 2022 and resulted in the “alteration of the truth about a legally relevant fact, that is, the condition of immunized against covid-19 of the beneficiaries”.

In response, Bolsonaro stated that “does not exist” tampering with his vaccination card and who never asked him for proof of immunization to “getting nowhere”. He said that his daughter Laura, 12 years old, was also not vaccinated against covid-19. According to him, only Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) took Janssen’s immunizer in the United States.

