I said it here on November 22, 2015.

YES, in the Political Itinerary of that date, titled: “Thank you, Andres Manuel!”, I said when I was proclaimed “King of Morena”, Obrador showed the path he would follow a government under his command: the destruction of Mexican democracyto take us through the Venezuela and Cuba route.

Today, more than ever, it is clear that time has proven me right.

And it is that the Mexican democracy is dead and the militarization follow the steps of Venezuela and other banana tyrannies of the Continent.

But more specifically I returned to the topic on April 3, 2018, with the Political Itinerary entitled: “The coming dictatorship”, where I said that, even in his capacity as presidential candidate, the entire apparatus of Brunette He was working to lead Mexico into a dictatorship like that of Venezuela.

After the previous installments of the Political Itinerary, the “lopista” pack lavished insults and curses: “exaggerated”, “crazy”, “sower of hate” and “delirious” were adjectives they threw at me.

Today, and after almost 10 installments of the Political Itinerary in which I documented the incongruity of the mafia of AMLO and predicts the tyranny of Workshopthe adjectives changed I am only a “liar”.

The truth, however, is that the facts and the statements are there: the destruction of the separation of powers, the capture of the INE, the death of the Judiciary and the scandalous militarization.

For this reason, we have recovered two fragments from the aforementioned installments of the Political Itinerary, so that no one can say “that it could not be known.”

This is what I said on November 22, 2015: “If today few remember November 20 as the commemoration of the Mexican Revolution, that date could have a new meaning starting on November 20, 2015; it could be remembered as the beginning of the destruction of democracy.

“And it is thanks to the rude and grotesque democratic simulation that Morena mounted –to anoint López Obrador as king–, today Mexico opens the door to empower dictators like the Castros in Cuba; Chávez and Maduro in Venezuela and “democratic dictatorships” like Correa in Ecuador and Evo Morales in Bolivia.

“Thank you, Andrés Manuel, because in addition to being the king of Morena, you are the king of incongruitywhich makes you the most consistent.

“Thank you because no one noticed that with the deception of the Morena commercials –which you use for your presidential campaign–, you stole the equivalent of 50 white houses and no one accused you of being a thief.

“Thank you because despite what Morena’s statutes say – in Article 3, section f, that Morena “will not allow any of the vices of current politics” – you insist that Morena be the best example of the authoritarian, vertical, repressive, incongruent and undemocratic PRI.

“Thank you, Andrés Manuel, because your banner is honesty and you have never clarified the robbery on the second floors; the collection of tithes from the thousands of GDF employees during the six years of your administration; because nobody knows where the money came from, the billions of pesos that it cost to build your kingdom in the land of mortals, called Morena.

“Thank you because you are the king of the demand for honesty and transparency and to this day no one knows how you have lived for years – along with your whole gang, ushers and drivers – as if you had a job with a salary of 200 thousand pesos a month.

“Thank you, Andrés Manuel, because if the majority of Mexicans are imbeciles, as you believe, we will soon celebrate November 20 as the anniversary of the destruction of democracy.

“Thank you, because you are a champion of democratic destruction. In time.” (END OF QUOTE)

In turn, in the political itinerary of April 3, 2018, I said the following: “In a recent video, López Obrador says that someone is trying to scare Mexicans and make them believe that, if he wins on July 1, “Mexico will be like Venezuela.”

“In response to AMLO’s message, a video began to circulate on social media and digital media that forcefully shows how Héctor Díaz Polanco, Yeidckol Polevnsky, René Bejarano and Dolores Padierna –among other “Morenistas” from the first circle–, openly promote the annexation of Mexico “to the successful Chavista model.”

“Even on more than one occasion, López himself has said that in Venezuela “there is a real democracy,” not like Mexican democracy, which, according to the Tabasco native, is a simulation.

“However, the facts show that even as a presidential candidate, the entire “Lopez Obrador” apparatus is working to create the conditions to take the first step towards a dictatorship like the one in Venezuela, in Mexico.

“And what is this first step? We are talking about a systematic attack on fundamental freedoms, one of which is freedom of expression. Do you doubt it?”

“1.- A few days ago, Federico Arreola, owner of the website Sendero del Peje, gave a “guideline” so that the “pejismo” of the entire country understands who the good and bad journalists, columnists, writers and opinion makers are.

“That is to say, the journalists and critics who, according to AMLO’s main lackey, should be read and/or attacked. Weren’t those the first signs of the Castro and Chavez dictatorships?

“2.- In reality, this is a vulgar déjà vu of other elections. It is enough to remember that in 2006, in the run-up to the presidential election of that year, Arreola himself went to various media outlets to ask the owners of those media outlets for the “heads” of journalists such as Jorge Fernández Menéndez and Ricardo Alemán, among others. Today, history repeats itself.

“3.- In the weekly Proceso –the parish newspaper of the López creed–, the fanatical cartoonists “from Obrador’s stable”, “Helguera” and “Hernández”, lent their lines to spread hatred against some of AMLO’s critics.

“In a cartoon that sows hatred and attacks “the sacred freedom in democracy” – freedom of expression – the “cartoonists” draw Pablo Hiriart and Ricardo Alemán with canine bodies, accompanied by a reproach for criticizing AMLO.

“Hatred against those who think differently, who question, criticize and dissent. Weren’t those the first signs of the Castro and Chavez dictatorship?

“4.- Anyone who wants to can do the following experiment. Search on social media for the video that shows that Obrador’s closest collaborators promote converting Mexican democracy to the Venezuelan model. Once you find the video, “move it” on Facebook or Twitter with the tag or @ of one of the journalists that Federico Arreola classified as harmful to AMLO.

“The result is astonishing. A beating, followed by the distortion or hacking of the video. Dictatorial persecution.

“5.- Just on March 30th, at the formal start of the campaigns, a Facebook user posted a video in which he denounces and proves that AMLO bots “pulled” the dissemination of a summary – on video – of the debate between Obrador and Milenio journalists. The “sin” of the Facebook user was editing the contradictions of what AMLO said to Milenio.

“6.- The same mechanism to induce massive attacks on Facebook and Twitter has been used by Morena “mocks” to take down pages critical of AMLO, of Morena candidates or that exhibit the delirious nature of Obrador’s presidential proposals.

“7.- Among the pages “thrown away” by intolerant Lopez Obrador supporters that flood the networks and digital media, there are some that are in line with Margarita Zavala’s candidacy, as well as others such as “Chochos”, “Letra Roja”, “La Otra Opinión”, “Pinche Metro”, “Operaciones Especiales México” and more.

“8.- In all cases the distinctive sign is intolerance to criticism, to different thinking, to dissent and, above all, a fundamental freedom in democracy is attacked: free expression.

“9.- The attacks on basic freedoms by AMLO bots are counted in the hundreds. Hours ago, historian Enrique Krauze tweeted contrasting the violence of AMLO fans with the love that the presidential candidate preaches. The response was insane.

“10.- You may believe it or not, but the first step of every dictatorship is the persecution of critics and the cancellation of freedom of expression, hatred against those who question and think differently, the segregation of “bad” and “good” journalists.

“Do you dare to say that we are not on the threshold of a dictatorship? Tell us in time.” (END OF QUOTE)

Yes, six years later everything I predicted here came true.

And what are all those who insulted, defamed and slandered me saying today? Yes, all of AMLO’s lackeys are doing today everything they questioned six years ago.

I told you so.

In time.

More from the same author: