Here I said it from the same August 13, 2019; date on which Rosario Robles was illegally and vengefully imprisoned.

I said it and documented it -in at least ten installments of the Political Itinerary- that the official machination against Mrs. Robles was nothing more than a revenge of the Palace launched against a defenseless woman.

I said and proved that the so-called “Master Scam” was nothing more than poor journalistic work that, in the end, was used for the official revenge of AMLOwho is responsible for hundreds of true “master scams”.

Scams in cases such as the frauds in the ill-fated Naim, and in the looting documented in Segalmex and in the Insabi.

I said that “the Robles case” had all the characteristics of a political vendetta in the best mafia style; that mafia imposed in Mexico by Lopez Obrador, a resentful and vengeful politician capable of anything to carry out his homophobic grudge against women.

A sick revenge, despite the fact that López owes everything to the lady Oak treesespecially it must have reached the headquarters of the government of the DF.

For this reason, in all tones I said that the full weight of the State and all the presidential power were used, not only to carry out a personal revengebut at the same time, it was “an exemplary message” to the adversaries and opponents of the then head of the new federal government.

I said that the arbitrary, illegal and fraudulent detention of the former head of government was the first ominous sign that the president wanted to subdue the judiciary in order to turn it into his pressure lever to end the division of powers and, especially, to fight your opponents.

I also said that arresting Mrs. Robles was a clear example of the dictatorial attempts of a politician who was always hindered by counterweights and that, once he became president, he insisted on destroying not only “the division of powers” but also all democracy.

And it is that from the Palace AMLO he ordered a perverse machination that was executed by the General Prosecutor’s Office, by the Public Ministry and, especially, by a command judge who made all the imaginable traps.

That is to say, all the power of injustice was launched –in the hands of someone sick with power–, to annihilate a political woman who “committed the sin” of confronting the dictator López, in the times of the supposed social leader.

That is why I said in all tones that arresting the former president of the PRD was a perversion of Lopez and his clique to turn the former Secretary of State into a potential informer, against the government of Peña Nieto, against the former president himself and, above all, against his presidential cabinet.

I said and documented that the imprisonment ordered against Robles was more than a Stalinist “purge” to “soften up” politicians, legislators, and adversaries.

It was, above all, the message that In AMLO’s Mexico there is only one “boss”; the dictator Lopez.

I also documented that due to the characteristics of her detention, the ploy hatched from the Palace against Mrs. Robles made the former head of government “the first political prisoner” of the dictator Obrador.

And I said that by arresting Rosario, the president inaugurated the stage of “terror and political persecution”; perversions that made history in dictatorships like those of Moussolini, Hitler, Stalin, Pinochet, Videala and others.

Due to the above and once a judge exonerated Rosario RoblesMr. López seems more loquacious than ever and decided to escalate the insane level of the attacks from the Palace against the Supreme Court and against the Judiciary.

A Judiciary that, in fact, became the last dam against the dictator and his loquacious dictates.

For this reason, he does not contrast political persecution against Rosario Robles, the hatred with which she was sent to prison for more than three years, and the presidential agreements and pacts with her partners and collaborators; the crime bosses.

And it is that the public recognition formulated by the Mexican president is already a world scandal –the proposal to agree with the criminal gangs–, while López persecutes critics, opponents and, especially, his political adversaries.

In other words, Obrador confirms that populism and dictatorships are always allies of organized crime and that such factual power is part of his project to sustain a dictatorship.

to time.

We recommend you read: