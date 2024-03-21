I asked the question to one of my Palace sources, at the end of 2023, a few months before the start of the presidential election.

So I asked him: “What is behind the persecution that launched Lopez Obrador against Ricardo Salinas…? It is clear that it is not a coincidence nor a gratuitous persecution…!” (End of quote)

With the explanation and revelations provided to me by my Palace source, two installments of the Political Itinerary; one on October 9, 2023, titled: “Universal and Reform, submitted by AMLO? and the second, on November 6 of the same 2023, titled: “War in Paradise; AMLO vs Salinas Pliego!”

In summary, what my Palace source confirmed to me is that Obrador himself ordered “an exemplary persecution” against the powerful Salinas Groupnot only to subdue the media that had run riot against the federal government due to the deficient and criminal reaction to the Otis tragedy, but to reach the presidential election with control of the media.

In other words, it turns out that by loudly and with all the weight of the State persecuting Ricardo Salinas Pliegoall the media would understand the message and would align with the president, not only in the case of the Acapulco tragedy, but in the dangerous presidential election.

Yes one dangerous presidential election for the ruling party, not only because of AMLO's failed government, but because of the growing unrest of a society that day after day seems to understand the true danger of “continuity.”

And yes, by pure chance, over time the veracity of Palacio's revelation was confirmed, when the newspaper Reforma confirmed that it had become one of the allies of AMLO and his presidential candidate.

And just on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Reforma published on the front page an alleged survey – disqualified by quite a few specialists – which not only gives an unthinkable advantage in favor of Claudia Sheinbaum, but also takes the presidential popularity to the clouds. .

Yes, according to the newspaper Reforma, Claudia would have a growing intention of 58% of the vote, compared to a distant 34% for Xóchitl Gálvez.

And in the face of such absurdity, the question obliges: What happened?

Not much, the Monterrey newspaper, Reforma, ended up “dubbed.” Yes, the businessmen could not stand the pressure from the Palace and, therefore, they folded their hands and handed the newspaper over to López's coup interest.

A decision that immediately reminded many of AMLO's tweet, dated August 14, 2016, where he questioned the Reforma polls. This is what the message on the then social network of the little bird says: “The Reforma spoon poll reminds me of Don Porfirio's newspaper, El Imparcial, which was always against opponents.”

The truth is that in politics there are no coincidences and there are no “hot decisions”, to the point that months before, the newspaper Reforma had fired its director and brought an old friend of Obrador to the top editorial position.

This is what I said in the Political Itinerary titled: “Universal and Reform, submitted by AMLO?” on October 9, 2023: “In an open letter, the newspaper Reforma – which had been one of the most critical of Obrador's errors and nonsense – announced the dismissal of its general editorial director, Juan E. Pardinas, and the arrival of by journalist Roberto Zamarripa.

“What does the “turn of the helm” in its general editorial direction mean, in the case of Reforma? The answer to the question raised above is located in the career of the new director of Reform; a newspaper linked to the so-called Monterrey Group.

“It turns out that Roberto Zamarripa, the new general editorial director of Reforma, is a journalistic product of the newspaper La Jornada, where he was linked to the group of the missing person, Miguel Ángel Granados Chapa, who was also a friend of AMLO.

“But Zamarripa's ties with Obrador and with Sheinbaum come from the close family relationship. And Roberto's older brother, “Pepe” Zamarripa, was López's chief advisor for almost 15 years; time in which he cultivated a close relationship with AMLO and Mrs. Claudia.

“It is worth remembering that Roberto Zamarripa left La Jornada on the advice of his friend, Granados Chapa, after “Miguel Ángel” – as they called the columnist – did not reach the general direction of La Jornada.

“Thus, Zamarripa came to Reforma at the hands of Granados, who in that newspaper sheltered a group of journalists whom he promoted to key positions, not only in the editorial office, but also in the editorial spaces.

“Curiously today, once the presidential succession is radicalized and when López Obrador “tightens the screws” in all the media identified as independent, the directors of the companies that own Reforma, El Norte and Mural, decide to fire their previous director, Juan E. Pardinas, to place a friend of the president and the potential successor of Palacio in the most important position of the most influential newspaper of the group.

“Yes, another change of direction, presumably ordered from the Palace, that will further weaken Mexican democracy and strengthen the constitutional crisis that Obrador has ready for 2024.

“But the tragicomedy of the case is that the ousted director of Reforma, Juan E. Pardinas, is the same one who in May 2018 applauded and celebrated AMLO's persecution against Ricardo Alemán.

“And yes, once again time proves me right: “Today's butchers will be tomorrow's cattle,” I wrote here in May 2018. And yes, López asked for and obtained the head of the director of Reform. And it won't take long to see what, in exchange for what, the Monterrey Group, handed over Reforma to Morena's interests. “At the same time.” (END OF QUOTE)

It is clear that Mexican society loses one more independent newspaper and that the ruling party gains another medium that will promote the lying official propaganda, another State deception destined to end democracy.

At the time.

More from the same author: